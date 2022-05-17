ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk : Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.

The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.

As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism .

Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.

“Immediately unfollowing @elonmusk after watching @Channel4 Elon Musk, Superhero or Supervillain ,” one viewer wrote. “#Blackemployeesmatter.”

“‘Expect to hear racist language in Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain ’ I mean that says it all really,” wrote another.

“Watching C4’s Superhero or Supervillain . I always thought he was an asshole. Now I’m convinced of it,” someone else remarked.

One viewer said: “Interesting documentary on Channel 4 about Elon Musk. Quite disappointing to [hear] Tesla’s response regarding the racial allegations.”

“Good on Channel 4 for having the guts to speak truth to power,” wrote someone else. “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Some of Musk’s supporters, however, condemned the documentary, describing it as a “hit piece” and a “smear job”.

Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? is available to stream now on All 4.

Should Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter? Have your say in our reader poll

Comments / 817

Victor Etre
2d ago

Once again the media doing the smear job they do when you go against the agenda! The media is nothing but personal agenda driven reporting… and we all know the media is left driven ! Just look at who works in it !

Reply(111)
640
Tina Mora
2d ago

geeze, no coincidence that it coinincides with Twitter purchase that the left is terrified of. Does anyone form rational thoughts anymore?

Reply(17)
393
jennifer ducharme
2d ago

Here we go the media is painting anyone who goes against the narrative as a racist. so sick of the media!! If we ever get America back that's the first thing that needs to go! They are bought and paid for by the left!!

Reply(28)
250
The Independent

The Independent

