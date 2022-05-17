ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Midwest Tea Festival 2022 – The Review

By Babette Donaldson
tching.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 7-8 was the first post-pandemic in-person tea festival. The Midwest Tea Festival was not only the first of 2022 but the first in two years. A risky proposition, to be sure. For organizers and vendors, there was a financial investment that could have been lost. For attendees and everyone in...

tching.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mimi Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#Midwest#Chinese Tea#Taiwan
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: How Japanese Anime Became the World’s Most Bankable Genre

The coronavirus pandemic has yielded many surprising insights for the global film and TV business. One of the most curious new facts to emerge is that Japanese anime might just be the world’s most COVID-resistant form of popular entertainment. During the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020, when total U.S. box office sales fell 80 percent for the year and Japan’s theatrical market slipped 45 percent, Japan’s total anime industry contracted just 3.5 percent, with a total market value of about $21.3 billion (more than 2.4 trillion yen). In that same fraught year, the anime business also produced its biggest theatrical...
COMICS
SFGate

Cannes Goes Meta as Instagram Takes on Festival Sponsor TikTok (EXCLUSIVE)

The social giant formerly known as Facebook is taking the Croisette by storm and rolling out the red carpet for creators at the festival. Meta has unveiled its first creator villa, which will be powered by Instagram and host up to 300 content creators over two days at the iconic Palais Bulles.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
China
Variety

China Has a Problem With Western Film Festivals, Not Just Cannes

Click here to read the full article. The question arising at every Cannes Film Festival lineup announcement about why the festival has not selected films from a particular country tends to irk chief selector Thierry Frémaux. But this year, with films from China notable by their absence, Frémaux may be asking himself if he messed up, or whether bigger forces are at play? Last year, Cannes was at pains to conceal its selection of Hong Kong pro-democracy film “Revolution of Our Times” until as late as possible, in order not to alert mainland Chinese authorities or disrupt the other Chinese indies...
MOVIES
SFGate

The Little Nicholas Meets His Makers in Cannes World Premiere Animation Film

“The Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be” by Benjamin Massoubre and Amandine Fredon is having its world premiere at a Special Screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. Several years in the making, the film brings together the world-famous French schoolboy and his creators, author René Goscinny and cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempé, as it goes back and forth between their world and his imaginary world.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

God’s Creatures review, Cannes: "Brooding drama set in a corner of Ireland the sun has no time for"

Paul Mescal, so adorably huggable in lockdown hit Normal People, cuts a far more ambiguous figure in God’s Creatures, a brooding drama set in a remote corner of Ireland where secrets are as commonplace as fishing boats. Playing in Cannes as part of the Directors’ Fortnight strand, it’s a compelling feature debut from Brooklyn-based co-directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, albeit one that comes with enough slimy fish guts to turn the most ardent pescatarian’s stomach.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Eight Mountains’ (‘Le Otto Montagne’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

There’s joy and melancholy and a lyrical connection to nature in The Eight Mountains, Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch’s reverential adaptation of the best-selling 2016 novel by Paolo Cognetti, winner of Italy’s prestigious Premio Strega. What’s missing is conflict, plus a narrative drive that fully liberates the story from the page. While Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi bring depth to protagonists who met as boys in a tiny mountain village that has a lifelong hold on them, the filmmakers’ over-reliance on binding voiceover passages is just one way in which the drama remains frustratingly literary. Belgian writer-director van Groeningen —...
MOVIES
Variety

Sanfic Industria Goes to Cannes: Highlights

Click here to read the full article. Bernardo Quesney’s “History and Geography” and Tomás González Matos’ “Breaking and Entering” are two of the titles screening May 20 at Cannes’ Marché du Film showcase, Sanfic Industria Goes to Cannes.  Two other films round out the selection; Andrew Sala’s “The Barbaric” from Argentina, and Esteban García’s Mexico-Columbia co-production “Back to the Sea of my Deseaced.” All four titles screened at Sanfic Industria’s Works in Progress. The 2022 Cannes slate showcases powerful themes of violence, identity and corruption. The Goes to Cannes sessions will run May 20-23 May. The curated selections will be presented at two-hour...
MOVIES
Variety

Kinology Unveils Trailer of Cannes’ Critics Week ‘Alma Viva’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kinology has dropped the trailer for “Alma Viva,” the feature debut of French-Portuguese actor-turned-filmmaker Cristèle Alves Meira which is world premiered today Cannes’ Critics Week. The Paris-based sales banner already hosted a press and industry screening for the film today and earned some strong reviews. “Alma Viva” follows Salomé, a little girl who returns to her family village nestled in the Portuguese mountains for the holidays. As the holidays begin in a carefree atmosphere, her beloved grandmother suddenly dies. While the adults are tearing each other apart over the funeral, Salomé is haunted...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Pink Cloud’ Sells to France, Germany, Japan (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Pink Cloud,” a feminist quarantine drama and flagship feature of Brazil’s new generation of female filmmakers, has closed three more major territories for Paris-based MPM Premium, sealing licensing deals in France (Universciné), Japan (Senlis) and Germany (Lighthouse).  With MPM Premium currently in discussion for the U.K., Australia and Latin America, the Paris-based sales company is edging ever closer to selling out on all major territories around the world. Territories already secured include Brazil (O2), North America (Blue Fox), Taiwan (Digi Sky Entertainment), China (Beijing Hugoeast), Korea (K Entertainment) and Russia (World Vision). Senlis will stage...
WORLD
Variety

Jackie Chan’s ‘Ride On’ Picked up by Golden Network for Cannes Market Launch

Click here to read the full article. Hong Kong-based sales firm Golden Network has picked up international rights to Jackie Chan’s upcoming film “Ride On.” The feature has recently wrapped production and is scheduled to be released on Dec. 31 in time for what is normally a peak cinemagoing period in China and elsewhere. Asian films are currently struggling to achieve pre-sales in international markets, but “Ride On” could be an exception. Chan is reliably bankable in action and comedy films, with appeal in Asia, overseas diaspora territories and European TV, streaming and home entertainment markets. “Ride On” is directed by one of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy