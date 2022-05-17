Midwest Tea Festival 2022 – The Review

Click here to read the full article. “The Pink Cloud,” a feminist quarantine drama and flagship feature of Brazil’s new generation of female filmmakers, has closed three more major territories for Paris-based MPM Premium, sealing licensing deals in France (Universciné), Japan (Senlis) and Germany (Lighthouse).
With MPM Premium currently in discussion for the U.K., Australia and Latin America, the Paris-based sales company is edging ever closer to selling out on all major territories around the world.
Territories already secured include Brazil (O2), North America (Blue Fox), Taiwan (Digi Sky Entertainment), China (Beijing Hugoeast), Korea (K Entertainment) and Russia (World Vision).
Senlis will stage...
Comments / 0