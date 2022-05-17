ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Opinion: Tennessee voters should decide what happens with abortion

 5 days ago

Unless a jurisprudential drama of the highest magnitude is in our country’s future, the constitutional right to abort an unborn child in Tennessee and other states will be terminated by the United States Supreme Court this summer.

With that likely ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court this summer, it seems that both the Tennessee and U.S. constitutions will once again be silent on the question of abortion. This means that, on an issue that has “choice” as the ultimate buzzword, the people of Tennessee will be allowed to decide whether abortion is tolerable. I think that is the right call.

That’s because, unlike the legal wrangling of Supreme Court justices, the General Assembly’s efforts have been and will continue to be open to public criticism and the normal legislative process. Voters on both sides of this issue believe that lives are at stake, so it is the voters who should ultimately control the outcome of the debate. When Roe falls, Tennesseans will be free to choose.

Let me give you some history.

As many people have read, a leaked draft of the majority opinion, authored by Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., revealed that the nation’s highest court is set to overrule two important cases: (1) Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a right to abortion before fetal “viability” found in the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause, and (2) Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that upheld Roe and established the “undue burden” framework that has governed state-level restrictions on abortion.

If that indeed happens, then the authority to regulate abortion will lie with the individual States, as it had prior to 1973. In Tennessee, that means our General Assembly, the bicameral legislature composed of 33 senators and 99 representatives chosen by popular election, will have full authority to regulate abortion within the confines of the Tennessee Constitution.

Tennessee’s Republican supermajorities have successfully enacted abortion restrictions, including a “trigger law” that would make performing abortions a Class C felony unless the woman’s life or “major bodily function” is at risk. The trigger law would take effect 30 days after Roe and Casey are overturned.

Additionally, the General Assembly has criminalized abortion pill distribution via mail and established a process of appointing a special prosecutor when a local district attorney refuses to prosecute abortion providers. When the summer of 2022 is over, the abortion industry in Tennessee will be over, too.

But that was almost not the case. For 14 years, Tennessee was one of only a handful of states – and the only one in the conservative South – that had a constitutional right to abortion.

Yes, you read that correctly.

In 2000, the Tennessee Supreme Court decided Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee v. Sundquist. In what many saw as a stunning 4-1 decision, the Court held that “a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy is a vital part of the right to privacy guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution.” Not only did the Court find a right to abortion in Article I, Section 8 of our state Constitution, it said that the right is “inherent in the concept of ordered liberty embodied in our constitution and is therefore fundamental.”

Chief Justice E. Riley Anderson wrote the majority opinion, and it was joined by Justices Frank F. Drowota, III; Adolpho A. Birch, Jr.; and Janice M. Holder. The lone dissenter was Justice William M. Barker.

(None of these jurists currently serve on the Tennessee Supreme Court. Anderson, Drowota, and Birch are dead, while Holder and Barker are retired from the Court.)

The plaintiffs in the Sundquist case challenged several restrictions on abortion that the General Assembly had put in place under the Roe/Casey framework, including the hospitalization of abortion patients who were at least in the second trimester, a mandatory two-day waiting period, and mandatory verbal counseling by a licensed physician.

As a result, instead of deciding whether those restrictions placed an undue burden on a woman’s abortion rights under the federal constitution, the Tennessee Supreme Court created a haven of abortion rights in the midst of a region that was increasingly restricting abortion. In fact, only eleven states found any protection for abortion rights in their constitutions at the time, and none of those are border states with Tennessee.

Article XI, Section 3 of the Tennessee Constitution provides for an amendment process with the following steps: (1) in any legislative session, a majority of each house must vote in favor of the proposed amendment three times on three consecutive days; (2) the amendment must then be published six months before the next statewide legislative election; (3) two-thirds of each house must vote in favor of the proposed amendment three times on three consecutive days; and (4) the amendment must be submitted “to the people at the next general election in which a governor is to be chosen.” If a majority of Tennesseans who vote in the gubernatorial election also vote in favor of the amendment, it is adopted in the state constitution. The proposed amendment, known as SJR 127, read as follows:

“Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion. The people retain the right through their elected state representatives and state senators to enact, amend, or repeal statutes regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest or when necessary to save the life of the mother.”

After being stymied for nine years by Democrats in the House of Representatives, Tennessee’s 106th General Assembly approved SJR 127 in both the Senate and the House in June 2009. The 107th General Assembly voted on SJR 127 in 2011, and the measure passed with the required two-thirds majority in each house. This set up a showdown on the ballot for the 2014 gubernatorial election. Planned Parenthood and ACLU affiliates spent nearly $4 million across the state to convince people to vote “No” on what was then known as “Amendment 1.”

But on November 4, 2014, 53% of Tennesseans voted “Yes.” This is how the text of SJR 127 became Article I, Section 36 of the Tennessee Constitution and officially returned the Volunteer State’s supreme law to what I believe is a neutral position on the question of abortion.

TNCompCon
5d ago

A very interesting and impressive lesson for all of those screaming in the streets during their “summer of rage”. This story reminds us that democratic process works to resolve even the stickest topics. We don’t need unelected Super Legislators in black robes to tell us what “rights” we have or don’t have. Once the injustice of Roe is overturned, that determination once again falls in the hands of the people and in Tennessee the shift towards a right to life will finally reflect the people’s will.

