ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Kougars fall to Andrean 7-4

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Kougars lost the lead late in the 7-4 defeat to Andrean on Monday....

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf falls to Illiana Christian 183 – 188

The Kougars golf team lost their last regular season match to Illiana Christian at Palmira golf course. The Kougars were led by medalist Drew Andree with a 39. Caleb Swallow followed things up with a 47 and Gabe Kistler followed with a 48. Johnny Voris finished things up with a 54. The Kougars are back in action for the conference tournament on Tuesday at Sherwood golf club.
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Dolton Bowl finds new owners, will stay open for business

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Despite an announcement earlier this month, a bowling alley in the south suburbs will be staying open.Dolton Bowl will not be closing after all. "We are happy to announce new owners and new management have answered the call. To keep this landmark bowling alley from closing it's doors," owners said in a Facebook post. Dolton Bowl reopened Monday. 
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago senior awarded $1-million in scholarships

CHICAGO - A North Lawndale College Prep senior has hit a home run when it comes to going to college. Freddie Golden has been awarded more than $1-million in scholarships, including the Cubs Charities scholarship. Golden told FOX 32 the secret to winning scholarships. "I believe the secret is to...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

ProTeam Tactical to open Merrillville location

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based ProTeam Tactical Performance is preparing to open its first location outside of central Indiana. The company, which helps first responders recover from and prevent injuries in a manner similar to collegiate and professional athletes, will bring its model to Merrillville beginning May 23.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merrillville, IN
Sports
City
Merrillville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
panoramanow.com

Farmers Markets Are NOW Open!

One thing Northwest Indiana has plenty of is Farmers Markets. Over the years, these markets have changed from your old time venue to be more up-scale and popular activity for young and old. Some have live music, Craft Beer, Arts and Crafts and even Antiques! So support your local farmers,...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Documentary 'Chicago at the Crossroad' illustrates how decisions made decades ago are causing today's problems

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a documentary that dives into the troubled history of Chicago and how decisions made decades ago are the cause of problems today.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to the filmmaker about why his documentary released three years ago is getting so much attention right now."When I turn her head it's just leaking blood. I just really want us to live in peace."Five-time Emmy filmmaker Brian Schodorf said his film, "Chicago at the Crossroad" opens a rare, historical window in the systematic creation of poverty-stricken communities."We have to be just as intentional with trying to figure out solutions, as...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Jerk Chicken Tender Melt

Thomas Brewer, Owner and Founder of Whadda Jerk Restaurant and Food Truck. Marinate 3 Chicken Tenders in Jerk marinate for 3 days. Deep fry tenders for 5mins on 350 degrees. Once tenders are done sit tenders in Whadda Jerk sauce. Put Texas toast in the toaster just to brown. Once...
CHICAGO, IL
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN
letsbeardown.com

MAN CATCHES AMAZING EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Stranger Things Pop-Up Shop To Open Friday in a Chicago Suburb

A small piece of Hawkins, Indiana will come to the Chicago area this weekend in the form of a Stranger Things pop-up shop. Friday, Netflix will open an immersive Stranger Things pop-up store at Oakbrook Center Mall where fans can take photos inside Joyce's House, shop at the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade and more, a press release says.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
swmichigandining.com

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen

We started a tradition with my bachelor party in 2009. I didn’t want to do any of the traditional bachelor party crap. I just wanted to go to a baseball game. We got all of my groomsmen and my dad, ordered wings for a tailgate, and watched the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox at US Cellular Field.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Chicago man shot by Indiana state trooper after Lake County police chase

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Chicago man was shot by an Indiana state trooper Monday after he pulled out a gun during a police chase, say Indiana State Police. Rashawn Thompson lost control of a stolen Chevrolet Malibu on Cline Avenue near I-80 in Gary and got out of the car with a gun in his hand, according to ISP. A state trooper fired at Thompson, who then jumped off of Cline Avenue, which is a 30-foot bridge embankment. He was taken by helicopter to a Chicago hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria showcases variety of options ahead of National Pizza Party Day, set to open new Indiana locations

National Pizza Party Day is coming up on Friday, May 20, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with famous Chicago Deep Dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria!. Pete Conway, market manager of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase the many pizzas they have to offer From Deep Dish to Thin Crust and to discuss their upcoming restaurant openings.
CHICAGO, IL
southshorecva.com

Memorial Day in Northwest Indiana

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summers along the South Shore, but it's also a time to honor the men and women who have died while serving our country. Below are some Memorial Day ceremonies happening throughout Northwest Indiana as well as businesses offering discounts for active military personnel and veterans of armed services to say, ‘thank you!’
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Buona giving away free sandwiches for National Italian Beef Day

CHICAGO — Longtime Italian beef chain Buona is giving away free sandwiches for four days to celebrate National Italian Beef Day. The giveaway begins on May 27, which is National Italian Beef Day, through May 30. Anyone interested on receiving a free beef, with up to two toppings, will need to download the company’s “MyBuona” […]
CHICAGO, IL
michigancitylaporte.com

Washington Park Beach Time Bliss

Picture a blue-sky summer day with vacationers claiming a perfect spot on a glorious stretch of sand along the Lake Michigan shore. In a flash, they’re diving into clear waters, skimming the waves in a watercraft, or building sandcastles and, most importantly, making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s just a taste of what’s in store at Michigan City’s vacation gem – Washington Park, where the community meets the Great Lake in this enticing corner of Northern Indiana. Add in park activities such as visiting a longtime zoo or watching exciting high-speed boat races. Just outside the park’s boundaries, feast at nearby restaurants, play at a top-notch casino, and shop a host of stores and boutiques. West of town, get in touch with nature at Indiana Dunes National Park. The makings of a dream escape are close at hand.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy