Man dead after flames ravage home in Brighton Beach
One man is dead after fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn late Monday.Officials say flames broke out just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brighton 5 Street in Brighton Beach. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found in the building's basement. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He later died at the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation. READ MORE: Suspect asked to leave Buffalo supermarket day before shooting
