Champaign-Urbana Area Outdoor Swimming Pools

We are about two weeks away from the new Danville Dans baseball season at Danville Stadium, and Managing Partner Jeanie Cooke says that as always 32 players will be living here over the summer, and the Dans are still in need of 11 host families. Cooke says, for anyone hesitant about welcoming a player into their home for the summer, consider this: the complaint she hears the most often is, they wish they could spend more time with them. Because after all, these are collegiate baseball players from all over the country, from maybe as far away as Hawaii, playing over the summer to get better.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO