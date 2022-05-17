ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign-Urbana Area Outdoor Swimming Pools

By From The Editors
chambanamoms.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is right around the corner and we have a list of swimming pools where you can splash your way through the season. Champaign-Urbana area public swimming pools and aquatic centers are hiring lifeguards for summer and preparing to fill those pools up. That means it is a good time to...

www.chambanamoms.com

chambanamoms.com

Farm Fresh Eggs in Champaign-Urbana: Where To Find

There’s nothing like the taste of a farm fresh egg, and we’re lucky enough here in Champaign-Urbana to have many ways to get them. If you haven’t had a farm fresh egg, then have you really ever eaten an egg? The yolks are richer and brighter, the taste is immensely superior, and best of all – they are fresher (days old versus who-knows-how-old at the typical grocery store).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

How to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Champaign-Urbana

The Fourth of July is coming quick — and that means family friends events in the Champaign-Urbana area. This list is comprised of events such as parades, craft days, festivals, fireworks and more. (For your convenience, we have a fireworks-only list coming soon.) In Champaign-Urbana and beyond, marking Independence...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Strawberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Weekend Events To Create Travel Challenges In Downtown Springfield

Get ready for a busy weekend in downtown Springfield… and some traffic disruption because of it. Several major downtown events will lead to road closures over the weekend. It begins Friday afternoon, when Washington Street between 4th and 6th, and 5th Street from Jefferson to Adams, will be closed for the Old Capitol Art Fair, which runs through Sunday evening. Capitol Avenue from 4th to 6th, and 5th Street from Jackson to Monroe, will be closed Friday evening through Sunday morning for Springfield Pridefest.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

Martinelli’s Market Coming to Downtown Champaign

A new bakery and deli is coming to downtown Champaign this fall, the fourth local restaurant currently owned and operated by Lauren and Jeffrey Brokish. The Brokishes, who are also proprietors of CI Bakehouse, Pekara Bakery and Bistro, and Martinelli’s Market in Bloomington, plan to open Martinelli’s Market in Champaign in early September.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pop-up park appearing in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is putting together a pop-up park in the area of Hedge Park. City leaders want the community to come together to have a park raising, which is expected to happen sometime in the next few weeks. The city is using extra funds and volunteers to help, hoping […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

A New Youth Organization in Danville Installs Officers

DANVILLE, IL, May 16, 2022- Danville and Vermilion county has had a new youth organization for three years– DeMolay. DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills, and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood. On Sunday May 15, 2022, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located in the Masonic Center at 109 West North Street Danville, held their Installation of Officers. The Officers elected and installed were Christopher Morse, Master Councilor (President), Spencer W, Senior Councilor (Vice President), Aidan P, Junior Councilor (Associate Vice President). The installation was conducted and witnessed by members and friends from around the State of Illinois. Alexander Sturgis, who is from Rockford and is the current State Master Councilor for Illinois said, “Congratulations to Christopher and his officers, we hope you have a fruitful term.”
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Program to help with safety in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s called the S.L.E.E.P. program. That stands for Safety, Lighting and energy efficiency. What the city is bringing to the Garden Hills Community is a modified version of that. The city is offering every single person who lives in Garden Hills a chance to be a part of the program. Each […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Lanxang is a new Thai-Lao restaurant opening in Champaign

Have you seen the sign for Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant opening at 905 S Neil Street in Champaign, the space formerly occupied by Good Fella Korean? The sign is new; the restaurant space is under construction. No one answered at the phone number on the sign, but when I drove by the other day, it was clear that the restaurant space was in the works.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Parks Foundation’s Barn Bash

The Foundation was established in 2007 to help meet the growing need for supplemental support by raising funds for Urbana Park District (UPF) activities. UPF seeks donations from people and organizations who appreciate the value of parks or programs not just for their immediate esthetic or environmental value, but for the impact they can have on future generations. Our sponsors and donors provide generous financial and in-kind assistance, as well as contributing in ways that benefit the greater Urbana-Champaign community.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield, fun park owner working to save giant slide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield has a plan in place to keep an iconic attraction at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Giant Slide is being sold by its Minnesota-based owners, and several prospective buyers have indicated they want to dismantle it and move it out of state. However, city leaders want to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS community in mourning after ‘unthinkable loss’

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
GIBSON CITY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Dans Baseball Looking for More Host Families

We are about two weeks away from the new Danville Dans baseball season at Danville Stadium, and Managing Partner Jeanie Cooke says that as always 32 players will be living here over the summer, and the Dans are still in need of 11 host families. Cooke says, for anyone hesitant about welcoming a player into their home for the summer, consider this: the complaint she hears the most often is, they wish they could spend more time with them. Because after all, these are collegiate baseball players from all over the country, from maybe as far away as Hawaii, playing over the summer to get better.
DANVILLE, IL
smilepolitely.com

Blue Moon Farm is closed

The market staple Blue Moon Farm has closed after more than twenty years of growing produce for Champaign-Urbana. Since the 1990s, Blue Moon Farm has been growing crops in Urbana, and the farm announced on their website that they would be closing for the time being. Farewell For Now from...
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

Gibson City teen dies in crash with semi east of Bloomington

A 17-year-old from Gibson City died in a crash with a semi-trailer east of Bloomington on Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. ISP said in a release the crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 9 and the LeRoy-Lexington blacktop (County Road 2600 East) in Blue Mound Township about eight miles east of Bloomington at about 6:22 p.m. Wednesday.
GIBSON CITY, IL
nprillinois.org

Former Springfield Treasurer dies at 82

Judy Madonia was first appointed to be city treasurer in 1983. She stayed in the job 20 years, including when the position became an elected one. She won three terms. Madonia died Tuesday, May 10, at a senior living facility in Glen Carbon. She was 82. Prior to becoming a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

This Famous Tiny Town Serves One Of The Best Burgers In Illinois

Imagine living in a town with only one store to shop at. Yup, you heard the right. I'm always fascinated by towns that have a really small population because it must be very annoying seeing everybody you know EVERYWHERE you go. I live in a town of 150,000 and I still see people I know in the most random places and I tend to avoid them every chance I get.
ILLINOIS STATE

