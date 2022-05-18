ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

In Buffalo, Biden condemns 'poison' of U.S. white supremacy

By Jeff Mason
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned white supremacists, the media, the internet and politics for spreading racist conspiracy theories as he mourned the killing of 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York.

"What happened here is simple and straightforward: Terrorism, terrorism, domestic terrorism," he said.

Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white teenager, is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle in a predominantly African-American neighborhood of Buffalo. Authorities say he carried out an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market, when he shot 13 people. Gendron has been jailed without bail on a charge of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.

"White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison - it really is - running through our body politic," said Biden, who spoke moments after meeting with families of the victims as well as first responders. "We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. None."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Biden officials have called violence from white supremacists one of the biggest terrorism threats the United States faces, after related propaganda hit a record in 2020. read more

Investigators have said that they are looking into Gendron's online postings, which include a 180-page manifesto he is believed to have authored that outlines the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory that white people were intentionally being replaced by minorities through immigration in the United States and elsewhere. read more

Biden took aim at replacement theory, an idea with long historical roots in the United States that is surging through some conservative political circles now.

Biden did not lay out specific blame. Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson was singled out by Democrats on Tuesday for allegedly stoking the theory in hundreds of episodes of his show. Carlson has called the Buffalo shooter "immoral" and "crazy."

"Hate and fear are being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America," Biden said, blaming politics and profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygZNP_0fgf7zCi00
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the 10 people killed in a mass shooting by a gunman authorities say was motivated by racism, at the TOPS Friendly Markets memorial site in Buffalo, NY, U.S. May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

"Now is the time for the people of all races, from every background to speak up as a majority of America and reject white supremacy," he said.

Biden, joined by his wife, Jill, and a variety of New York political leaders stopped at a memorial set up under a tree to pay their respects near the supermarket where the gunfire rang out.

The scene in Buffalo was an all-too-familiar one for Biden, who once again took up the role of consoler-in-chief. He said in his speech that he knew something about what the families of the fallen were going through, an apparent reference to the death of his son, Beau Biden.

Biden reminded Americans that he ran for president to restore the soul of America, following predecessor Donald Trump's failure to denounce a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and took office weeks after a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol that included racially motivated groups.

But the Buffalo trip also showcased how little Biden has achieved in stamping out a rise in white supremacist groups or curbing gun violence, with many Republican lawmakers blocking efforts to advance gun control measures and the country suffering a rash of mass shootings in recent months. read more

Biden has asked Congress to require new background checks for gun buyers, and ban military-style "assault" weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. But Democrats who largely support gun safety measures don't have enough votes to pass them.

Biden told reporters prior to leaving Buffalo that he realizes it will be hard to get legislation passed.

"It is going to be very difficult but I am not going to give up," he said on gun measures.

A top FBI official told Congress in November that the bureau was conducting around 2,700 investigations related to domestic violent extremism, and the Department of Justice said in January it was creating a new unit to counter domestic terrorism.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Alexandra Alper and Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Heather Timmons, Bradley Perrett and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 26

Ironinmywordsoflife
4d ago

Please release the real data and motives. Government is gaslighting on this issue. The Texas murder on Asians Biden mentioned in his speech was done by a black man. Buffalo shooter was a left leaning Marxist. Twisting the actual facts.

Reply(8)
31
lovecoffee
4d ago

Another hate speech from Biden, will only cause more violence, but will focus on that instead of all the other failures he has caused.

Reply
27
Kiri Jolith
4d ago

kind of funny how transparent they, here the shooter is a self professed far leftist, yet somehow, it's being twisted into a far right thing.

Reply(2)
18
Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Beau Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Fox News

Gowdy tells protesters: You're free to peacefully protest the law, but you're not free to disregard it

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy scolded the groups of protestors that gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend, arguing on his show that while they are free to peacefully protest the law, they are "most assuredly" not welcome to intimidate or harass the justices and their families for a "perceived higher ideal."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Terrorism#Fbi#Violent Crime#African American
Fox News

White House won't confirm new book saying Biden adviser called White people 'incredibly racist'

FIRST ON FOX: The White House would not confirm an excerpt from a new book saying one of President Biden's 2020 campaign advisers called White people "incredibly racist." Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the excerpt from the upcoming book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. They write that one of the president’s advisers made the claim in relation to Biden's decision about making now-Vice President Kamala Harris his running mate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy