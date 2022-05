The Miami Dolphins last week announced that they would practice in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers and now they added the Eagles as well. Miami’s first pre-season game will be in Tampa Bay on August 13th. The Dolphins will travel to the bay area early in the week for joint practice sessions with the Tom Brady led Buccaneers. Miami will then play at home against the Raiders on August 20th.

