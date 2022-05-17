ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in the city this year

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city’s...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

2 Heartland school libraries receive $5,000 grants

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two school libraries in the Heartland are getting a big boost from a former first lady. Jefferson Elementary and Central Middle Schools in Cape Girardeau each received a $5,000 grant from The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. School officials said the libraries will...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
carbondaletimes.com

Volunteers work together to 'spruce up' the community

MARION -- The adage "it takes a village" was put into action on Saturday at Marion's Jones Park. It took 42 volunteers, 15 local sponsors, and a 15-year-odl prodigy, 14 hours to work magic on the first project of a new initiative to transform the basketball court at the park into a work of art.
MARION, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Cape Girardeau, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Delta, MO
KFVS12

Results of walkability survey for Cape Girardeau

With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, experts are saying there will be an uptick in travel for the holiday. Two wanted in connection with Dyersburg deadly shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two brothers are now wanted in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Cape Girardeau

The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project. The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16. Cape Girardeau City Council passes 2023 Budget. Updated: 13 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Summer Break Coming for Many Local School Systems

Summer Break will begin soon for several local school systems. Today is the last day of classes at the Obion County School System and the Hickman County School System. Both schools will have an abbreviated day, with their senior graduations to be held on Friday night. The last day of...
OBION COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Violent Crime
KFVS12

Red House Heritage Day May 21 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Red House Heritage Day is scheduled for May 21. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street. They will include:. Tours. Live music. Exhibits. Mule jumping. Pioneer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police: 16-year-old reported missing in Paducah located, safe

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department is asking the community to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Jonah Stepeney. The teen was last seen when he left home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say when he left home,...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: A devastated community mourns

There’s no shortage of tragedies in our country — look at any news website, pick up any newspaper or turn you television on and usually you’ll learn about plenty of sad stories. But for those living in small town America, it seems as though the tragedies carry an extraordinary amount of grief.
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Trailer, lawn mower theft suspect video part 1

Two brothers are now wanted in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Dyersburg. Two libraries in the Heartland are receiving grants of $5,000. Missouri polls reveal opinions towards major topics. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Poll results show opinions of Missouri residents towards major topics. Results...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Pink Politic

Part 3: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
MADISON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy