Mental Health

This simple mind trick can clear your head of all thoughts

By Ellie Abraham
 5 days ago

There’s nothing more annoying than having too much on your mind to be able to wind down, but one man has revealed a trick that can help slow down or even stop your thoughts altogether.

The simple technique created by German spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle and shared on the TikTok page The Mental Level, is perfect for overthinkers who just can’t seem to switch their mind off.

In the clip, captioned, “This makes no sense but it works”, the man explains how asking yourself one specific question multiple times can help slow your mind.

He explained: “Here’s a Jedi mind trick to slow down and eventually stop your mind completely, any time you want. Stick with this and you’ll be amazed at how you feel.

“Ask yourself right now, ‘what is my next thought going to be?’ and just watch. And if something came up just acknowledge it and just gently let it go.

“And ask yourself again, ‘what is my next thought going to be?’”

By asking yourself the same question and simply acknowledging and letting go of the thoughts that arise, the man explains that your brain will eventually slow itself down.

He said: “Notice how your brain is in a rhythm of letting go of the thoughts that arise that it’s now aware of.

“Notice the clarity and relaxation that you can release into now, and just go about your day being present.”

In the comments, other TikTok users responded with the experience of the trick.

“You just set my brain in airplane mode,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “This just put my brain on mute almost immediately. Thank you.”

Someone else wrote: “My next thought: ‘Why can’t I think of a thought’.”

One TikToker replied: “I have ADHD. I. Cannot. BELIEVE. How quickly this worked. I’m stunned.”

