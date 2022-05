Janice Kay Mullinax, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ms. Mullinax was born in Rome, Georgia on January 26, 1960, daughter of the late Marshall Thomas “M.T.” Mullinax and the late Ophelia Stamey Mullinax. She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Taylor Hayes, and by a brother, Thomas Daniel Mullinax. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She worked for several years as a sales clerk for various convenience stores.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO