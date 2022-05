Monday, May 16, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the appointments of Anna White as the South Boston liaison and Gladys Oliveros as the liaison to the Latinx community in the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). They will serve as the primary contact for residents and businesses in their respective communities who are interested in engaging with the City of Boston and collaborating with City departments to facilitate the delivery of services and resources.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO