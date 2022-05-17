Troopers: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-485 in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Tuesday on Interstate 485 in Pineville, according to paramedics.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it was called just before 3 a.m. Tuesday to the scene on the outer loop of the interstate, near the exit to Pineville-Matthews Road. Troopers said they were responding to reports of a wrong-way driver.
A 2005 Ford, driven by Chantel Moniece Mack, 36, of Charlotte, was going in the wrong direction when it hit a 2012 Volkswagen, driven by William Adkins, of South Carolina, troopers said. There were no passengers.
Mack and Adkins died at the scene, troopers said.
A Channel 9 crew could see the two cars at the scene that both had serious damage to their fronts.
The outer loop of I-485 was shut down for almost three hours before reopening before 6 a.m.
First responders diverted traffic from the outer loop onto North Polk Street, where drivers got onto South Boulevard and then back onto the interstate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
