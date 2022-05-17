ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal left with regrets after Mikel Arteta takes revolutionary streak too far

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

There can be a cold, clinical air to Mikel Arteta that makes him a suitable man to deliver an autopsy. Sadly for him, it was the post-mortem of a performance that all but ended Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four finish .

The inquest into a season that promised more than it will deliver is beginning. Arteta began the probe into a terrible night. “We were nowhere near the level to play in the Champions League,” he said. “Newcastle were 100 times better than us in every department from the beginning to the end.” If that involved an element of exaggeration, perhaps not much of one.

What would have been an irrelevant game, had Arsenal beaten Tottenham, instead became the biggest match of their season and brought their worst performance of the campaign. Other nights have showcased their strengths, seeming to symbolise the Arteta revival, highlighting the merits of training-ground passing patterns and trusting in youth. This was a 90-minute snapshot of their weaknesses. In a campaign where errors and injuries have often threatened to undermine progress, they looked too callow, lacking the kind of dominant personality who could have driven them through.

Questions about their mettle persist. They can respond to some setbacks – bottom after the first three games of the season, they reached the top four, only to slip out of it – but not all and not always swiftly. They have only procured four points from losing positions. They can veer from seemingly auspicious winning runs into successive setbacks. They have had three consecutive defeats in August and April, two apiece in December and now May.

They have lost 15 games this season and scored in just four of them. Goals are a wider issue for the eighth-highest scorers. Arteta may have borrowed from his mentor Pep Guardiola’s blueprint; for a while Arsenal compensated brilliantly for a lack of specialist strikers by conjuring more from a phalanx of technical midfielders and wingers. But when Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard lost their scoring touch, they became over-reliant on Bukayo Saka.

Another problem is that Alexandre Lacazette has just two goals in 17 league games, both of them penalties. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on the other hand, has 13 goals for Barcelona. Arteta’s decision to exile a striker with 301 in his club career at the time looked justified. Now it may feel a gamble too far, when a pragmatic compromise for four months might have made the difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgNxS_0fgd0aYs00

Maybe Arteta took his revolutionary streak too far. Arsenal probably needed a purge, but maybe not one approached with Stalinistic zeal. The culture of the cull resulted in too many departures, some serving no obvious purpose and bringing in little money. They may have got Champions League football if they had simply kept Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Calum Chambers, unglamorous figures but versatile players who could have plugged gaps in recent weeks when, at various points, Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding and Albert Sambi Lokonga have been found wanting.

Arsenal have been stretched. Arteta seemed intent on navigating the second half of the season with 12 players he could trust. The loss of Kieran Tierney and then Thomas Partey were the beginning of the end; take each out and Arsenal lacked top-four quality at left-back and at the base of midfield. They have lost 45 per cent of matches Partey did not start this season and 40 per cent when Tierney did not.

They might be faulted for the one-sided nature of their winter dealings: too many outgoings and no incomings left them short-staffed, but through choice more than enforced austerity. “We have done what we can and what we are allowed to do and what we can do,” said Arteta. “The team we were able to build is the same team that has taken us all the way here.” But it was a team, not a squad.

And, while he offered a reminder that few tipped them for the top four nine months ago (and still fewer when they were effectively playing a 35-game season after going pointless in the first three), they were Europe’s biggest spenders last summer. They bought for the future but, in Wenger-esque fashion, just when the future seemed set to arrive, it was put back a year.

This became their chance, fashioned in part by last year’s failings. They spent £150m, had a free run without European football and no complications from cup competitions after January. Plotting a path into the Champions League next season may be harder. Arteta the footballer took a pay cut because he wanted to play in it, leaving Everton for less money at Arsenal 11 years ago. Arteta the manager has his new contract but, barring a Tottenham collapse at Norwich, not the achievement to mark it with. Instead, he was the pathologist, surveying what seemed the painful death of a top-four challenge.

The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails Man City achievement and credits title rivals Liverpool

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City’s stars and title rivals Liverpool after Sunday’s breathless comeback victory secured a fourth Premier League triumph in five years and sparked bedlam.A decade on from Sergio Aguero sealing the crown in a jaw-dropping 3-2 final day win, a rocking Etihad Stadium witnessed similar drama just as the title appeared to be slipping out of their grasp.Matty Cash and ex-Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho scored against stunned City, who knew the crown would head along the M62 to Anfield if Jurgen Klopp’s Reds eventually found a way to beat well-drilled Wolves.Liverpool ended up 3-1 victors but City...
The Independent

City come from behind to claim another Premier League title

Manchester City claimed a fourth Premier League title in five seasons as a dramatic comeback saw them beat Aston Villa 3-2 and deny Liverpool a potential quadruple.City trailed Villa – managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard – 2-0 with 14 minutes remaining and the title was very much up for grabs.Matty Cash and Liverpool old boy Philippe Coutinho had put Villa in control, but City incredibly scored three times in five minutes with Rodri’s shot from the edge of the box sandwiched between an Ilkay Gundogan double.Premier League Champions 21/22!!! 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/FzOuKblPZd— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022Liverpool had also...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta in ‘a lot of pain’ over Arsenal missing CL qualification

Mikel Arteta admitted he was still haunted by Monday’s defeat to Newcastle as Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification despite a 5-1 victory over Everton at Emirates Stadium.Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard scored as the Gunners finished the Premier League season in fifth place, their fate sealed by Tottenham beating Norwich 5-0.Only a Spurs collapse at Carrow Road would have seen Arsenal edge their north London rivals for fourth and Arteta felt the damage had already been done with the 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park that meant their destiny was no longer...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick thankful to Brighton for helping Man Utd secure Europa League spot

Ralf Rangnick was thankful Brighton helped Manchester United qualify for next season’s Europa League following their own 1-0 loss away to Crystal Palace.Rangnick left the hotseat by telling incoming boss Erik Ten Hag to focus on improving the team spirit at Old Trafford.The Red Devils saw a sorry campaign end with another defeat after Wilfried Zaha’s first-half goal but they avoided the embarrassment of dropping into the Europa Conference League after West Ham were unable to win at Brighton.It meant United finished the season in sixth but there would have been little positives for Ten Hag to take after he...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp’s pride is tinged with disappointment after final day drama

Jurgen Klopp was proud but disappointed after seeing his Liverpool side miss out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.A rollercoaster afternoon saw the Reds’ fans buoyed by City’s struggles against Aston Villa while they willed their side to find a way to defeat Wolves after conceding an early goal.They eventually managed it with late goals from Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson earning a 3-1 victory but City mounted their own comeback to maintain their one-point advantage.The result ended Liverpool’s hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple ahead of next weekend’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, and Klopp said:...
The Independent

Premier League Golden Boot 2022: Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah share top scorer award

Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah have been jointly crowned winners of the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2021/22 season.The Tottenham forward went into the last day of the campaign in second place behind the Liverpool man, but two goals for the South Korean in a 5-0 win over Norwich City saw a late turnaround for the individual award.With the Egyptian left on the bench for the Reds, the opportunity was there for Son and his side to go goal-crazy against the league’s bottom, and already relegated, team.And that ultimately proved the case as Son scored the fourth and...
The Independent

Another dramatic chapter in a compelling Premier League story

What will the Premier League’s scriptwriters come up with next?The 30th season since the breakaway ended with one of its most dramatic final days.Ten years after Sergio Aguero wrote his name into English football folklore, Manchester City fans feared they would need to fly the Argentinian back from the Spanish Grand Prix, their side trailing 2-0 at home to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side.Gerrard was about to do what he could never quite manage as a player – to help Liverpool win the Premier League – and the fact another former Red, Philippe Coutinho, had scored Villa’s second only added...
The Independent

Antonio Conte completes ‘big challenge’ of taking Tottenham into Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says qualifying for the Champions League is like winning a trophy, but again refused to commit to being at the club next season.Spurs booked a return to the top tier of European football with a 5-0 romp at Norwich, where Son Heung-min shared the Golden Boot with Mohamad Salah after scoring two goals, completing an achievement Conte has described as a miracle.Tottenham were ninth when the Italian took over in November and then seven points adrift of fourth when they lost to Burnley in February, but 10 wins from their next 14 games saw them...
The Independent

Liverpool beat Wolves but fall short in race for Premier League title

When Mohamed Salah was summoned from the bench, the task was twofold. Win the game and the league for Liverpool. He managed one but not the other, a Manchester City comeback taking Liverpool’s destiny out of their own hands.The bid for the historic quadruple finally ended, perhaps in suitable style, with Liverpool winning. They have triumphed in 16 of their last 18 league games, but it was not enough. It amounted to a second case of doomed heroics in four league seasons, chasing City to the last again, finishing with more than 90 points, but coming second.On a strange afternoon...
The Independent

Burnley relegation pain ‘will always be there’, caretaker boss Mike Jackson admits

Burnley’s caretaker manager Mike Jackson said he did not expect the pain of relegation to ever go away after a final-day 2-1 defeat to Newcastle ended the club’s six-year stay in the Premier League.The Clarets began the day needing to match Leeds’ result at Brentford but fell 2-0 down to goals from Callum Wilson – the first from the penalty spot after an inexplicable Nathan Collins handball – before Maxwel Cornet’s 69th-minute strike sparked a late fightback which fell short as Leeds’ win condemned Burnley to the drop.Jackson, who replaced Sean Dyche last month, had made Burnley favourites to avoid...
The Independent

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli says his medal was stolen after title win as Granada relegated from La Liga

AC Milan secured their first Serie A title in 11 years – although head coach Stefano Pioli has pleaded for the return of his winner’s medal after claiming it was stolen amid the presentation ceremony.The Rossoneri got their hands on the Scudetto for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign courtesy of a 3-0 win at Sassuolo, with Olivier Giroud bagging a brace and Franck Kessie also on the scoresheet.Pioli was the figurehead behind Milan’s 19th top-flight title, with his former side Inter settling for second despite their own 3-0 win over Sampdoria, although the 56-year-old had a sour end...
The Independent

Jesse Marsch always believed Leeds would stay in the Premier League

Jesse Marsch insisted he always believed Leeds United would stay in the Premier League after they clinched safety on the final day of the season with a 2-1 victory against nine-man Brentford.Leeds went into the match at the Brentford Community Stadium needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle and did so as the Clarets went down 2-1.Leeds took the lead in the second half through Raphinha’s 56th-minute spot-kick and, after substitute Sergi Canos headed an equaliser for the Bees, Jack Harrison fired an injury-time winner to ensure Leeds beat the drop.“I believed that we were going to do...
The Independent

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

Manchester City staged a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to win the Premier League title after scoring a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa.In just five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench and scored twice, as Rodri also scored with a remarkable strike.Manchester City snatched the title from second-placed Liverpool, which could have overtaken City with a victory over Wolves.City managed to turn the game around after a dismal first-half performance and made Liverpool’s eventual win redundant.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp likens strength of Liverpool squad to having ‘Ferraris in the garage’Man City will give everything to secure title in final game, Guardiola says'The best moment of my life': Sergio Aguero reacts to his new statue
The Independent

Robin Olsen: Manchester City apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper after alleged assault during pitch invasion

Manchester City have apologised to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen after he was attacked during the pitch invasion which followed their comeback win to claim the Premier League title.City trailed 2-0 to Villa and were at risk of surrendering top spot on the final day but a stunning comeback, with three goals in the space of five minutes, secured their fourth title in five seasons.Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, either side of Rodri's equaliser, to ensure the defending champions would finish one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1.Joyous scenes met the final whistle at the Etihad with thousands...
The Independent

Andrea Radrizzani looks forward with Jesse Marsch after Leeds retain Premier League status

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani believes head coach Jesse Marsch is “the man to take this club forward” after they retained their Premier League status.Marsch’s side won 2-1 at Brentford on the final day and in bettering Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle – the Clarets lost 2-1 – Leeds survived.Majority shareholder Radrizzani said in a statement: “Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed.“As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way...
The Independent

Man City again provide title drama as Pep Guardiola rectifies errors from his bench

I swear you’ll never see anything like this again. But honestly, when Manchester City have a league title to win and lose on the last day, who knows what can happen?They had been here before, of course. This was the fourth time they led a title race going into the final day in recent memory, the third at the Etihad, and one of those was just about the most extraordinary moment English football has ever witnessed. And just in case anyone needed a helpful reminder of it, the Etihad’s jumbotron replayed the ‘93:20’ moment shortly before the start of the...
The Independent

A week of shame: Football’s pitch invasion battle

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen became the latest victim of pitch-invasion violence when he was attacked during Manchester City’s title celebrations at the Etihad Stadium.Sunday’s events came after ugly scenes earlier in the week, with incidents at Goodison Park and Vale Park after fans spilled onto the pitch, while a supporter was jailed for assaulting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp at Nottingham Forest.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the incidents to have occurred in recent days.Tuesday – City GroundNottingham Forest season-ticket holder Robert Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks on Thursday after he deliberately charged at Sheffield United’s...
The Independent

‘We want to be safe’: Patrick Vieira reveals concerns over fan incidents on pitch

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has spoken publicly for the first time about his incident involving a fan at Everton on Thursday and admitted he feared for his own safety and that of his players.The 3-2 midweek win for the Toffees secured their Premier League status and sparked a pitch invasion at Goodison Park, the latest in a long line to occur in England after similar scenarios at Nottingham Forest, Northampton and Port Vale during the past week.As Vieira was walking off the pitch to the away dressing room, he appeared to be repeatedly goaded by a fan and then...
The Independent

Man City pledge to ban fan after attack on Robin Olsen during pitch invasion

Manchester City have apologised to Robin Olsen and vowed to indefinitely ban the fan who attacked Aston Villa’s goalkeeper during Sunday’s pitch invasion.Supporters have run onto the field after a number of recent high-profile Premier League and EFL matches, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after headbutting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation after Everton fans invaded the pitch on Thursday and fans streamed onto the field on Sunday after City’s 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa which secured the Premier League title.Club statement: Aston Villa— Manchester City (@ManCity) May...
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko gives heartfelt thanks for support

Oleksandr Zinchenko broke down in tears as he thanked Manchester City for their support after clinching his fourth Premier League title with the club.The Ukraine international has been a key figure in City’s latest success despite the emotional turmoil he has suffered since Russia’s invasion of his homeland in February.Zinchenko came off the bench and made a significant contribution as City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point on Sunday.“At some point, especially in the beginning, I didn’t think too much about football because it is impossible to live with...
