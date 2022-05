The G League’s Showcase Cup is a petri dish for how the NBA’s in-season tourney would most likely be executed. The G League idea involves four regional pods where teams play 12 games against one another and the four teams with the best win percentage advance to a single-elimination tournament. It bears a strong resemblance to the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup, consisting of 10 games per team, from the first home and road games each team plays against its conference or divisional rivals. That’s an intentional decision on the NBA’s part.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO