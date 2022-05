SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When the heat is on, we need to keep a close watch on our pets. "Dogs and cats, they can't sweat, so the way they release heat is panting and stuff like that, so if you notice your dog panting or even your cat — cats don't do it that often — so if you notice their mouth hanging open, that's telling you they need to seek cooler areas or require refreshment," Bree Burkett at Seminole County Animal Services said.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO