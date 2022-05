SAN ANGELO – Volunteer Firefighting crews are battling wildfires across West Central Texas Wednesday as extremely hot and dry conditions continue to blast the area. The Texas Forest Service is reporting crews have been working on the View fire since Tuesday afternoon. That wildfire dubbed 'Mesquite Heat' is located near the community of View south of Abilene north of Lake Abilene between U.S. Highway 277 and U.S. Highway 83. The Forest Service says the Mesquite Heat fire is 10% contained and has burned over 1,500 acres as of Wednesday morning. There were evacuations ordered by Taylor…

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO