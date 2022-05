Imogene Thomas, beloved daughter of Alva Ellison Thomas and Joe Harvey Thomas, Jr., went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Imogene was born on May 13, 1929 in Fredonia, Texas. She came from several generations of cattleman and continued to raise cows until the end. She was a wonderful cook. Her cheese dip, peach cobbler, pinto beans, squash relish, pink salad, and forgotten steak were some of her family's favorites.

BRADY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO