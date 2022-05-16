ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Tickets: Goodguys 27th Summer Get-Together

Cover picture for the articleWHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022 & Sunday, June 5 ,2022. WHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, California. 99.7 NOW has your chance to experience Goodguys 27th Summer Get Together! . Celebrate a supercharged weekend of hot...

travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In And Near Beautiful Danville, California

Venture a short distance from San Francisco to find Tuscan-like scenery and vibrant small towns for a relaxing and interesting vacation. The Tri-Valley sits about 20 miles east of the Bay Area and consists of the towns of Danville, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin. When I first learned about a travel writing retreat in this area, I had no idea that it boasted high-quality wineries and diverse restaurants. Visit TriValley hosted a small group of writers and introduced us to the local treasures.
DANVILLE, CA
Mountain View Daily

Like Japanese Food? Five Ramen Stores You Can't Miss

The Asahi's Kurobuta Chashu Ramen with Tonkotsu Pork Broth was pretty tasty and comparable to many other ramen places around the area. The noodles stood out to me the most. There is a good variety of Japanese foods(many as tapas). The service is friendly. They have a great atmosphere and lots of seating. Overall, a solid ramen place that I would recommend.
PALO ALTO, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
budgettravel.com

Things to do in June

Santa Rosa, CA - June 4-5 After a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic will finally get to have its 30th anniversary on June 4th and 5th. The big news for the Classic is the venue change. For the previous twenty-nine festivals, it was held in Windsor. But attendance grew so much that parking became an issue and it seemed apparent they needed a new location. This year the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California will be the new home, and with it comes a world of possibilities for growth and spaciousness, not to mention ample parking for cars and RVs. It’s right off the freeway, easy to find, and fully dialed in for an event like this.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Silicon Valley

Sprouts Farmers Market closing Fremont, Mountain View stores permanently

Two Bay Area Sprouts Farmers Market stores that have served residents for about a decade will close on June 3, the company announced this month. The grocer said it will permanently close both its Fremont store at 3900 Mowry Ave. in the Fremont Plaza Shopping Center and its Mountain View store at 630 San Antonio Rd. in the World Savings Plaza.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market Returns

After taking a two-year pandemic break, Santa Rosa’s downtown Wednesday Night Market is returning tonight. The footprint of the market is a bit smaller than in previous years. Farm-fresh produce, food vendors, beer and wine, live music, arts and crafts, and activities for the kids will be available at Old Courthouse Square every Wednesday from 5 PM to 8:30 PM until August 31st.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Monthly food truck event coming to Hercules

A new monthly food truck event is coming to the Hercules Bayfront starting this Friday. A rotating assortment of up to six food trucks, including a dessert truck and a beer & wine truck, will park directly in front of The Grand at Bayfront, 2200 John Muir Parkway, on the third Friday of each month, May through September, according to the city, which recently approved a temporary use permit for the event.
HERCULES, CA
theoakleafnews.com

15 pinball machines in Santa Rosa to check out

Santa Rosa has over a dozen pinball machines across several local hangouts, so I ventured around town to rate them. Here’s my ranking of the 15 currently operating pinball machines in town. #15: “Red & Ted’s Road Show” (1994) Wash Plus Laundromat, 3401 Cleveland Ave. |...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

15 Favorite Lunch Spots in Petaluma

When that midday fatigue sets in and the coffee isn’t cutting it anymore, it’s time to look for a decent meal. For those living and working in and around the charming city of Petaluma, great lunches await. Whether you’re looking for a quick, filling meal on your lunch break or have time for a casual sit-down meal with friends, there’s an abundance of options to choose from here. Check out our gallery of some of the best lunches in Petaluma.
PETALUMA, CA
thewildcattribune.com

10 Social Media Worthy Places to Visit in the Bay Area

As social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and VSCO have become increasingly popular among teens over the years, new trends have also emerged. From cohesive Instagram feeds to a new emphasis on candids and color schemes, these standards have transformed social media into more than just a way to share glimpses of your life.
SAN RAMON, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Brentwood Cherry Season in Full Swing

The Brentwood cherry season is in full swing with more and more farms now open. Harvest Time in Brentwood has opened its map with farms that are now open. 3-D Cherries deFremery Farms: GRAND OPENING (Walk-ins) Friday 12-5PM; Sunday & Saturday 9AM – 4PM. 4430 Sellers Ave, Brentwood CA.
BRENTWOOD, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA

