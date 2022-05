There is some concern among softball fans, particularly in the Sunshine State, that every game of this weekend’s NCAA tournament Regional round might not be played. Incoming storms and weather have already forced the Orlando Regional to move their games up a few hours; those games will begin at 11 am Eastern time on Friday. Florida, Florida State, and UCF are each hosting a Regional this weekend and weather could be a concern in each of the three locations.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO