ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman files for protective order against former-Laker Rajon Rondo

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oegAV_0fgcUDCx00

A Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life.

The woman alleges Rondo "became enraged" last week and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court, news outlets reported. She says in the EPO that Rondo was playing video games with a child when she asked the child to finish separating his laundry so she could wash the family's clothes.

When the child got up to do so, she said Rondo ripped the video game console out of the wall, went downstairs, smashed a teacup plate, knocked over several water bottles and began yelling and cursing. According to the EPO, Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn.

When the woman confronted Rondo, the EPO continued, he said, "You're dead." After briefly leaving the house, Rondo came back and beat on a window with a gun. The woman said in the EPO that the player was yelling at the kids, asking them why they were scared of him while he had a gun in his hand.

The woman called former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry, who eventually arrived at the house. However, the woman said Rondo wouldn't allow Gentry inside. The woman said she locked herself in the house with the kids, and Gentry eventually told her Rondo had left and she had his gun.

Two days after the alleged incident occurred, a judge granted the woman the protective order. The judge ordered Rondo not to communicate and to stay at least 500 feet away from her.

Rondo played 39 games last season between the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He has played with eight other NBA clubs, including the Boston Celtics from 2006-14 after being drafted 21st overall in 2006.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laker Rajon Rondo#Louisville Metro Police
The Spun

NBA Reportedly Considering Major Change To Controversial Rule

The NBA is reportedly considering a major rule change this offseason. According to league insider Shams Charania, NBA officials are thinking about implementing further punishment for the always-annoying “transition take foul." Under this new proposed rule, the offensive team would be awarded one free throw and possession after such a foul.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Phoenix Suns' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 Season: Chris Paul And Devin Booker Are Locked In, But Deandre Ayton Could Leave The Valley Of The Sun

The Phoenix Suns concluded the regular season with an NBA best 64-18 record, eight games over the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns dispatched a feistier than expected Pelicans squad in six games during the First Round of the Western Conference playoffs before opening up 2-0 in the Second Round against a young Dallas Mavericks team they’d beaten 11 times in a row. Phoenix looked set to crash the Finals for the second season in a row.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

LeBron James says he still plans to play with son Bronny in NBA

LeBron James said he’ll play his last season with his son Bronny – wherever that is. That was in February, when LeBron was passive-aggressively putting pressure on the Lakers from every direction. He also openly discussed returning to the Cavaliers. LeBron since dialed down the tension, saying he...
NBA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy