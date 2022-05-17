Here's 10 meals you can eat in the San Antonio area for $10

SAN ANTONIO — Shavano Park Women is celebrating their 70th anniversary this year. they're a group of women living in Shavano Park who not only support their. own community through fundraisers and events, they also look for. other non-profits to support throughout the city. For more information visit spwnp.org.
SAN ANTONIO — With the shortage of baby formula straining families, many are finding alternatives to make ends meet, and not realizing they may be doing more harm to their baby then they know. Rachel Jacob, NICU, Registered Dietician, at University Health has more on how to handle this...
Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is eyeing the far West Side for its sixth Alamo City location, MySA reports. The SeaWorld-area store will open by early 2023. Torchy's officials told the news site that the new restaurant, located at 9602 State Highway 151, suite 101, will span 3,800 square feet and include both indoor and patio seating.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio area music scene is about to hit another high note with the reopening of the Real Life Amphitheater in Selma. The amphitheater has not hosted a mainstream concert since the late 2000s, when it was called the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater. River City Community Church bought the property in 2011 after it closed and maintained the venue for years.
SAN ANTONIO - If you like fried catfish then this is for you!. This week we are profiling a popular seafood restaurant as the winner of our Blue Plate Award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. They are known for the best seafood in San Antonio, and at this soul...
This weekend, Connecticut-based Wayback Burgers will open its third San Antonio location, this one in the city’s northwest quadrant. The chain — known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes — will hold a Saturday, May 21 grand opening for the new store, located at 11707 Bandera Road.
SAN ANTONIO — Roma introduces us to SA's Safe Haven for Primates, an outdoor facility that provides food, care, and support to animals. For more information on how to donate to this organization visit PRIMARILYPRIMATES.ORG.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital another in jail after a fight on the Northeast side. At around 2:30 A.M. Thursday, San Antonio police were called to the Flats at 9338 apartments on Perrin Beitel. That’s where two men got into an argument and...
