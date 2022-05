Vincennes University dropped its opening game of the Midwest Athletic Conference tournament, with a 6-3 loss to Danville Area Comnunity College. The tournament is being played in Normal, Illinois. Danville Area broke a 3-3 tie with three in the the fourth inning to go onto the victory. The Blazers will try to avoid elimination in a game tomorrow night at 8 pm. The Blazers’ next opponent is yet to be determined.`

VINCENNES, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO