Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver was called up from Triple A Round Rock and will start at designated hitter when the Rangers face the Houston Astros on Thursday. This will be Garver’s first action with the Rangers since May 8, when the Rangers lost to the New York Yankees, 2-1. Garver went 2-for-4 with two doubles in that game. But he also suffered a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm, which led to the Rangers putting him on the injured list on May 9.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO