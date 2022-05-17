ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Harlem School District bans ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel

By Amri Wilder
 3 days ago

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline school board has banned one book from its high school and saved several others.

Harlem Schools received a complaint over eight books dealing with topics of the LGBTQ community, suicide and more. The board assigned a committee to look into the material. That committee previously decided that all eight should be kept.

However, the board decided at Monday night’s meeting to allow only seven of the books to stay, ruling out “Gender Queer: A Memoir.” The graphic novel contains graphic illustrations of sexual acts, which some said are not appropriate for the age group, adding that if a student chooses to, they can get the book at the public library.

Opposition to the ban said that it is essential for minorities to see a representation of themselves in the school setting.

“If a parent wants their student to read these books, they can obtain them by other means,” said one Harlem Schools parent. “Of course, one can argue if that’s the case then why not allow them in the school library? Drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, and porn are available elsewhere too, so should the school allow those as well, or open up some rooms to allow students to engage in sex?”

“When you vote tonight, you’re not just banning books, you’re banning students who feel represented by those books, and we are a public school with a diverse population,” said one Harlem Schools teacher.

A couple of students spoke at the meeting, who said that books like these helped them in their hardest times. The board added that parents can refer to the student handbook on how to restrict their kids from certain materials.

