The Bombers JV defeated Harrison 4-2 on Friday. The Bombers JV pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Dillan Simmons singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs, an error scored one run for the Bombers JV, and Devin Olson singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

RENSSELAER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO