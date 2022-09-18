Atlanta Falcons schedule: Winnable matchup on tap vs Seahawks

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 3

Week 3 — @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Falcons @ Seahawks point spread: Falcons +3.5

Falcons +3.5 Falcons @ Seahawks over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Seahawks 20, Falcons 16

Atlanta Falcons roster outlook

Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players:

Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.

Defensively, Atlanta yielded 27 points per game in 2021 . The team has not improved enough to improve too much in this regard in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans Saints, 27-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Saints @ Falcons point spread: Saints -5.5

Saints -5.5 Saints @ Falcons over/under: 44.0

44.0 Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17

Week 2 — Atlanta Falcons’ comeback effort falls short in 31-27 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27 4:05 PM FOX

Falcons @ Rams point spread: Rams -10.0

Rams -10.0 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule

Week 4 — Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Browns 31, Falcons 20

Week 5 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 13

Week 6 — San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 49ers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bengals 41, Falcons 13

Week 8 — Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

Week 9 — Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Chargers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 10

Week 10 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 10 @ Panthers 8:15 PM Prime Video

Prediction: Panthers 20, Falcons 17

Week 11 — Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bears 24, Falcons 20

Week 12 — @ Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 20

Week 13 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 16

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Saints TBD TBD

Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 13

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 31, Falcons 14

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Falcons 16

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Buccaneers TBD TBD

Prediction: Buccaners 35, Falcons 10

Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions: 2-15, last place in the NFC South

