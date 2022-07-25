ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons schedule: Preseason opens up against the Detroit Lions

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Friday, Aug. 12 @ Lions 6:00 PM Fox 5

Atlanta Falcons roster outlook

Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players:

Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.

Defensively, Atlanta yielded 27 points per game in 2021 . The team has not improved enough to improve too much in this regard in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 — @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Aug. 22 @ Jets 8:00 PM ESPN

Week 3 — Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 27 Jaguars 3:00 PM Fox 5/NFL Network

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17

Week 2 — @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 @ Rams 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17

Week 3 — @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Seahawks 20, Falcons 16

Week 4 — Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 31, Falcons 20
Week 5 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 13

Week 6 — San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 49ers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bengals 41, Falcons 13

Week 8 — Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

Week 9 — Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Chargers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 10

Week 10 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Nov. 10 @ Panthers 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: Panthers 20, Falcons 17
Week 11 — Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bears 24, Falcons 20

Week 12 — @ Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 20

Week 13 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 16

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Saints TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 13

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 31, Falcons 14

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24, Falcons 16

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Buccaneers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Buccaners 35, Falcons 10

Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions: 2-15, last place in the NFC South

