Atlanta Falcons schedule: Preseason opens up against the Detroit Lions

Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the news throughout the offseason as the fomer NFL MVP remains in a contract stalemate with his team. Jackson is technically slated to hit free agency following the 2022 season and has not necessarily been willing to engage the Ravens’ in substantive contract talks. He’s seemingly betting on himself this coming season in hopes of cashing in big time next spring.
After a year away from the NFC South, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants back in the division. But instead of returning to the Falcons, his home from 2011-20, he is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN was the first to report the news.
On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived point guard Sharife Cooper. Hawks: "Roster Update: We have requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper." Cooper is 21-years-old and was the 48th overall pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in 13 games for the Hawks...
Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
It took Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones roughly five minutes into his training camp press conference on Tuesday to make some news around the NFL. With Dallas opening camp in Southern California, Jones joined head coach Mike McCarthy in answering questions. He immediately touched on the latter’s job security, failing to mince words in the process. It was prime Jerry Jones.
Can Matt Ryan make the Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl contenders? Can Dameon Pierce make Houston Texans camp bearable? Is Derrick Henry the last man standing for the Tennessee Titans? Will the Jacksonville Jaguars make Travis Etienne run around on a high school field? The answer to these questions and more are here in Walkthrough's 2022 AFC South training camp previews!
The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive tackle and former first-round pick Riley Reiff on Tuesday. The deal could be worth up to $12.5 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Reiff is expected to nab the starting spot at left tackle for the Bears. “That’s...
Christian McCaffrey encountered something new upon his arrival at training camp with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. No, not another quarterback battle. “I feel great — the best I’ve ever felt,” he said Tuesday of ongoing durability questions. “Feeling fast, healthy. Ready to rock.”. McCaffrey spent...
We’re not sure how serious the injury is. But anything relating to Marquise Brown missing time can’t be seen as a good thing for the Arizona Cardinals. Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a blockbuster NFL Draft trade, the star wide receiver will miss the start of taining camp.
Comments / 1