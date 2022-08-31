Atlanta Falcons schedule: Marcus Mariota and Co. open against the division-rival Saints
By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
1 day ago
2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 1 — New Orleans Saints
Date
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Sunday, Sep. 11
New Orleans Saints
1:00 PM
FOX
Saints @ Falcons point spread: Saints -5.0
Saints @ Falcons over/under: 42.5
Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17
The Atlanta Falcons schedule opens up against Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints in a rivalry game dating back to their days in the NFC West. While Atlanta did work some things out during the preseason slate, we like the road team in this one. Marcus Mariota should be able to keep it somewhat close as he connects with Kyle Pitts . But it won’t be enough.
Atlanta Falcons roster outlook
Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players:
Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.
