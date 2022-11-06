Atlanta Falcons schedule: Looking to get back on track against the Panthers

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 10

Week 10 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 10 @ Panthers 8:15 PM Prime Video

Prediction: Panthers 20, Falcons 17

Atlanta Falcons roster outlook

Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players:

Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.

Defensively, Atlanta yielded 27 points per game in 2021 . The team has not improved enough to improve too much in this regard in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans Saints, 27-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17

Week 2 — Atlanta Falcons’ comeback effort falls short in 31-27 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17

Week 3 — Atlanta Falcons outscore Seattle Seahawks 27-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23 4:25 PM FOX

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Seahawks 20, Falcons 16

Week 4 — Atlanta Falcons beat Cleveland Browns 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Browns 31, Falcons 28

Week 5 — Atlanta Falcons fall to Buccaneers, 21-15

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 13

Week 6 — Atlanta Falcons beat San Francisco 49ers, 28-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14 1:00 PM FOX

49ers @ Falcons point spread: Falcons +6.5

Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7 — Atlanta Falcons blown out by Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX

Point spread: Bengals -7.0

Bengals -7.0 Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 23

Week 8 — Atlanta Falcons outpace Carolina Panthers in OT

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT) 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

Week 9 — Atlanta Falcons lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX

Falcons vs Chargers point spread: Falcons +3

Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 10

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule

Week 11 — Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bears 24, Falcons 20

Week 12 — @ Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 20

Week 13 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 16

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Saints TBD TBD

Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 13

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 31, Falcons 14

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Falcons 16

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Buccaneers TBD TBD

Prediction: Buccaners 35, Falcons 10

Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions: 6-11, last place in the NFC South

