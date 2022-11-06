Atlanta Falcons schedule: Looking to get back on track against the Panthers

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 10 Week 10 — @ Carolina Panthers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 10 @ Panthers 8:15 PM Prime Video Prediction: Panthers 20, Falcons 17 Atlanta Falcons roster outlook Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players: QB — Marcus Mariota , Desmond Ridder , Feleipe Franks RB — Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams FB — Keith Smith TE — Kyle Pitts , Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick WR — Drake London , Bryan Edwards, Auden Tate, Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, Jared Bernhardt Defense — See where the Atlanta Falcons defense ranks
Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of
Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.
Defensively,
Atlanta yielded 27 points per game in 2021 . The team has not improved enough to improve too much in this regard in 2022. Atlanta Falcons schedule: Season results Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Week 1 — Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans Saints, 27-26
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17 Week 2 — Atlanta Falcons’ comeback effort falls short in 31-27 loss to Los Angeles Rams
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27 4:05 PM FOX Prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17 Week 3 — Atlanta Falcons outscore Seattle Seahawks 27-23 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Seahawks 20, Falcons 16 Week 4 — Atlanta Falcons beat Cleveland Browns 23-20 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Browns 31, Falcons 28 Week 5 — Atlanta Falcons fall to Buccaneers, 21-15 Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 13 Week 6 — Atlanta Falcons beat San Francisco 49ers, 28-14
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14 1:00 PM FOX 49ers @ Falcons point spread: Falcons +6.5 Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17 Week 7 — Atlanta Falcons blown out by Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX Point spread: Bengals -7.0 Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 23 Week 8 — Atlanta Falcons outpace Carolina Panthers in OT
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT) 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20 Week 9 — Atlanta Falcons lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX Falcons vs Chargers point spread: Falcons +3 Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 10 2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule Week 11 — Chicago Bears
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Bears 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Bears 24, Falcons 20 Week 12 — @ Washington Commanders
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 20 Week 13 — Pittsburgh Steelers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 16 Week 14: BYE Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Saints TBD TBD Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 13 Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Ravens 31, Falcons 14 Week 17: Arizona Cardinals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Cardinals 24, Falcons 16 Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Buccaneers TBD TBD Prediction: Buccaners 35, Falcons 10 Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions: 6-11, last place in the NFC South
