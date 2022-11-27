ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons schedule: Kenny Pickett and Steelers visit in Week 13

By Vincent Frank
 4 days ago

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 13

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 16

Atlanta Falcons roster outlook

Disclaimer : All our predictions are based on the Falcons keeping and starting these key players:

Take a look at that skill position group and tell us these Falcons are going to be competitive in 2022. The trade of Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts completely changes the dynamics for a team that won seven games a season ago. There’s very little in terms of proven talent on the Falcons’ offense outside of Kyle Pitts.

Defensively, Atlanta yielded 27 points per game in 2021 . The team has not improved enough to improve too much in this regard in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons schedule: Season results

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans Saints, 27-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 17

Week 2 — Atlanta Falcons’ comeback effort falls short in 31-27 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17

Week 3 — Atlanta Falcons outscore Seattle Seahawks 27-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23 4:25 PM FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Seahawks 20, Falcons 16

Week 4 — Atlanta Falcons beat Cleveland Browns 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Browns 31, Falcons 28

Week 5 — Atlanta Falcons fall to Buccaneers, 21-15

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 13

Week 6 — Atlanta Falcons beat San Francisco 49ers, 28-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14 1:00 PM FOX
  • 49ers @ Falcons point spread: Falcons +6.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7 — Atlanta Falcons blown out by Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Bengals -7.0
  • Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 23
Week 8 — Atlanta Falcons outpace Carolina Panthers in OT

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT) 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

Week 9 — Atlanta Falcons lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX
  • Falcons vs Chargers point spread: Falcons +3
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 10

Week 10 — Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers, 25-15

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: Panthers 20, Falcons 17

Week 11 — Atlanta Falcons outlast Bears, 27-24

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bears 24, Falcons 20

Week 12 — Atlanta Falcons come up short to Commanders, 19-13

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 20

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Saints TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 13

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 31, Falcons 14

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24, Falcons 16

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Buccaneers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Buccaners 35, Falcons 10

Atlanta Falcons schedule predictions: 6-11, last place in the NFC South

