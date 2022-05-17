ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yusei Kikuchi delivers as Blue Jays beat Mariners

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2te1Vl_0fgbViGk00

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitched six scoreless innings, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit solo home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 6-2 Monday night.

Kikuchi (2-1), making his first start against his former team, allowed one hit and three walks while striking out six in the opener of a three-game series.

Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer for Seattle.

Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen (1-6) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a single in the third to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Bichette hit his fourth homer of the season with one out in the first inning.

Chapman hit his sixth homer of the season with two out in the second.

Kikuchi retired 11 in a row after walking Ty France in the first before Jesse Winker led off the fifth with a double.

Penn Murfee replaced Flexen with one out in the bottom of the sixth with two runners on base through walks. The right-hander struck out Danny Jansen before yielding Raimel Tapia’s RBI single.

Trevor Richards replaced Kikuchi in the seventh and allowed Eugenio Suarez’s seventh home run of the season -- and 200th of his career -- with one out. After two walks, Yimi Garcia took over and allowed pinch hitter Adam Frazier’s single that loaded the bases. The inning ended on a shallow flyout and a groundout.

Bichette singled and Guerrero walked to open the bottom of the seventh against Wyatt Mills. They advanced on a wild pitch and scored on pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk’s single.

Toronto’s Ryan Borucki pitched a perfect eighth.

Bichette had an RBI single against Roenis Elias in the bottom of the eighth for his third hit of the game.

Ross Stripling allowed one run in the ninth on a walk, Santiago Espinal’s error and Frazier’s RBI single before Adam Cimber recorded to outs to earn his second save of the season.

Toronto put left-hander Tim Mayza (left forearm inflammation) on the injured list Monday and recalled left-hander Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Buffalo.

Seattle placed right-hander Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list and selected left-hander Elias from Triple-A Tacoma.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals knock off Marlins in 10

Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-3 with two walks and the go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning as the Washington Nationals beat the host Miami Marlins, 5-4, on Wednesday night. Miami, which is 5-1 against Washington this season, got a big performance from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who homered...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Reuters

MLB roundup: Trevor Story's 3 HRs, 7 RBIs lead Red Sox's rout

May 20 - Trevor Story went 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Thursday night. The Mariners led 4-0 through 1 1/2 innings, but Story's homers in the second and third innings helped the hosts tie the score. Boston added two runs in the sixth and three in both the seventh and eighth.
SEATTLE, WA
97.3 The Fan

Padres take 2 of 3 from Phillies

The Padres defeated the Phillies 2-0 on Thursday, winning their series 2-1, and improving to 4-2 on their current road trip. Yu Darvish was brilliant, twirling 7 shutout innings, while the Padres scored 2 runs on 10 hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Story hits 3 homers for Red Sox in 12-6 win over Mariners

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story had three homers, four hits and seven RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox rally from a four-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 12-6 Thursday night. Story slugged a pair of two-run homers and a three-run shot in the eighth, and he also...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: The Curse of Julio Rodriguez

The Seattle Mariners are not only battling their opponents but also a curse, one that no one is talking about publicly. It’s possible nobody else is aware of this curse. Trying to win a major league baseball game is challenging. The Seattle Mariners are off to a less than ideal start. They’ve had some flukey or unlucky things happen that went against them. Maybe the most surprising thing that has gone against Seattle is Julio Rodriguez.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Penn Murfee
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Homer
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy