Six-run first carries Rangers past Angels

Eli White singled twice in a six-run first inning, Jonah Heim homered and the Texas Rangers earned a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

After a slow start, Rangers starter Jon Gray (1-1) rebounded, and he gave his club a 5 2/3-inning outing. The right-hander was charged with four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight. He picked up his first win as a Ranger.

Joe Barlow pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning for his seventh save in as many chances.

Most of the action came in the first inning, as the teams combined for nine runs, with the Rangers scoring six times.

Based on how the Angels attacked Gray early in counts, it looked as if it would be a short stint for the Texas starter.

Taylor Ward singled on the first pitch of the game, and he advanced to third on Mike Trout’s single. Shohei Ohtani blistered an RBI double to deep center. Brandon Marsh’s two-out, two-run double to left gave the Angels a three-run first-inning lead that didn’t last long.

Los Angeles starter Noah Syndergaard (3-2) didn’t make it through the first inning.

The Rangers scored six times on five hits, chasing Syndergaard after two-thirds of an inning and 42 pitches. Syndergaard was charged with six runs (four earned) before handing the ball off to Jaime Barria, who gave his club 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Rangers sent 11 to the plate in the big inning.

White singled to open the inning for Texas. He stole second before Marcus Semien walked, then scored on Corey Seager’s single to right. Adolis Garcia followed with an RBI double, and Kole Calhoun’s sacrifice fly made it 3-3.

Heim reached on first baseman Jared Walsh’s error, which gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead. After Sam Huff’s two-out single and Brad Miller’s walk loaded the bases, White’s single off Barria capped the rally.

Andrew Velazquez’s RBI single in the fourth inning closed the Angels’ deficit to 6-4, but Heim got the run back with a solo shot off Mike Mayers in the seventh.

--Field Level Media