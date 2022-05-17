ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Six-run first carries Rangers past Angels

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdsdi_0fgbVZH500

Eli White singled twice in a six-run first inning, Jonah Heim homered and the Texas Rangers earned a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

After a slow start, Rangers starter Jon Gray (1-1) rebounded, and he gave his club a 5 2/3-inning outing. The right-hander was charged with four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight. He picked up his first win as a Ranger.

Joe Barlow pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning for his seventh save in as many chances.

Most of the action came in the first inning, as the teams combined for nine runs, with the Rangers scoring six times.

Based on how the Angels attacked Gray early in counts, it looked as if it would be a short stint for the Texas starter.

Taylor Ward singled on the first pitch of the game, and he advanced to third on Mike Trout’s single. Shohei Ohtani blistered an RBI double to deep center. Brandon Marsh’s two-out, two-run double to left gave the Angels a three-run first-inning lead that didn’t last long.

Los Angeles starter Noah Syndergaard (3-2) didn’t make it through the first inning.

The Rangers scored six times on five hits, chasing Syndergaard after two-thirds of an inning and 42 pitches. Syndergaard was charged with six runs (four earned) before handing the ball off to Jaime Barria, who gave his club 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Rangers sent 11 to the plate in the big inning.

White singled to open the inning for Texas. He stole second before Marcus Semien walked, then scored on Corey Seager’s single to right. Adolis Garcia followed with an RBI double, and Kole Calhoun’s sacrifice fly made it 3-3.

Heim reached on first baseman Jared Walsh’s error, which gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead. After Sam Huff’s two-out single and Brad Miller’s walk loaded the bases, White’s single off Barria capped the rally.

Andrew Velazquez’s RBI single in the fourth inning closed the Angels’ deficit to 6-4, but Heim got the run back with a solo shot off Mike Mayers in the seventh.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter stuck in neutral with rehab for Red Sox

No news is bad news for James Paxton. The former New York Yankees left-hander “has yet to resume throwing since he was shut down with elbow soreness,” according to the Boston Globe. Last week, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Paxton “had a minor setback...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid. Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Anaheim, CA
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Rangers play the Angels on home winning streak

LINE: Angels -162, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels. Texas has a 9-12 record at home and a 16-19 record overall. The Rangers have gone 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim sitting for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Heim will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nick Solak entering the lineup in the designated hitter role and Sam Huff moving behind the plate. Solak will bat fifth versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Mike Trout
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ bullpen dealt devastating injury blow

There is now a notable injury concern for the New York Yankees regarding Chad Green. The veteran reliever was forced to leave the Yankees’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday due to a right arm injury. He was brought into the game by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of the contest, where he would go on to throw 11 pitches and record a pair of outs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

HR-happy Dodgers surge past D-Backs, win doubleheader opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 to begin the first doubleheader ever played by these NL West rivals. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth inning, and Will Smith connected earlier. Betts had three hits and Freddie Freeman added a key RBI single in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ third straight win. Christian Walker hit an early two-run homer and Alek Thomas added a solo shot in the seventh for the Diamondbacks, who lost their fourth straight. The Dodgers fell behind by multiple runs for the seventh consecutive game before rallying.
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Broadcasters Not Traveling For Road Trip To Philadelphia & Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday and at the outset of it, AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio and SportsNet LA broadcasters will not travel. “Due to a few members of the Dodgers’ broadcast team having recently tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dodgers have decided to not travel their broadcasters to upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#The Texas Rangers
dodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Looking To Complete Series Sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks complete a hectic portion of their respective schedules Wednesday with another afternoon game at Dodger Stadium to wrap up a four-game series. L.A. enters on a four-game winning streak and in position to sweep Arizona. Doing so would mark a second consecutive season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers’ Sammy Blais returns to the ice after ACL surgery

The New York Rangers lost forward Sammy Blais on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of the Rangers 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the fateful play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve the puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put an ounce of pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy