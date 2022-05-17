ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK pay hit by inflation but unemployment falls to 48-year low

By Phillip Inman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqRAa_0fgbPLNP00
Office workers and commuters walk through Canary Wharf in London during the morning rush hour Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

Soaring bonuses for City bankers and high signing-on fees for construction and IT professionals pushed Britons’ average annual pay up by 7% in March, but most workers suffered a fifth consecutive month of falling living standards .

Without bonus payments, workers were paid an average 4.2% wage increase in the three months to the end of March, well below the 7% inflation rate recorded in the same month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Related: Cost of living crisis: immediate support from Sunak a ‘moral imperative’ – CBI

Analysts said the UK was suffering a chronic shortage of workers after about 500,000 quit the labour market during the Covid-19 pandemic and many continental European workers left Britain following Brexit. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, the lowest since 1974.

Interactive

Paul Dales, the chief City economist at the consultancy Capital Economics, said: “Anecdotal evidence suggests that businesses have been raising bonuses to maintain staff, so it is probably another sign of how the tight labour market is feeding into faster wage growth.”

Before the release on Wednesday of annual inflation figures for April that are expecting to show a jump of more than 9%, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the bonus culture adopted by employers was driving a bigger wedge between the higher paid and those on low incomes.

Xiaowei Xu, a senior research economist at IFS, said earnings in the finance sector were 25% higher than in December 2019, before taking account of inflation, compared with a 15% national average earnings increase. Average earnings for accountants, lawyers and IT consultants were 21% higher in March 2022 than in December 2019.

Interactive

She said the top 1% of earners saw a sharp increase in pay between February and March this year of 2.3% in cash terms, compared with 0.5% for the median earner and just 0.1% for the bottom 10% of earners.

“This exacerbates the trend towards greater earnings inequality that we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic – in contrast to the years before the pandemic, when the lowest-paid saw the biggest pay rises,” Xu said.

“The latest jump seems to reflect a rise in bonuses, and it remains to be seen whether this trend continues. If so, for all the talk about labour shortages driving up low pay, the legacy of the pandemic may be greater earnings inequality.”

Interactive

The fall in employment and rise in earnings add to pressure on Bank of England officials to increase interest rates further, though the relatively low level of average wage increases and forecasts of a UK recession could stay their hand.

Illustrating the widening gap between the number of staff employers need and those seeking work or to move job, vacancies rose to a record of 1,295,000 in the three months between February and April – an increase of 33,700 from the previous quarter and a jump of almost 500,000 since March 2020.

For the first time since records began, the number of people out of work was lower than the level of vacancies after a 0.3% percentage point fall in the unemployment rate to 3.7%.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Darren Morgan, the director of economic statistics at the ONS, said there was a rise in the number of people leaving unemployment to take up jobs and many people who had quit the labour market had returned to seek work, but it fell short of the number of needed by employers.

About 83,000 workers rejoined the jobs market in March, up from 10,000 in February and a consensus forecast by City economists of a meagre 5,000 increase.

Responding to the latest figures, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said: “It’s reassuring that fewer people are out of work than was previously feared, and we are helping them to keep more of their hard-earned money through tax cuts, changes to universal credit and support with household bills worth £22bn this financial year.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Meat prices soar as inflation hits US shoppers

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
BBC

Who is to blame for soaring prices?

There was nothing more certain than a blame game erupting about the cost of living crisis. The Bank of England's target in law is to get inflation to 2% on the Consumer Price Index measure, but it is now heading for 10%. It is a clear and rather spectacular failure...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Uk#Britons#Cbi Analysts#European#City#Capital Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Airbnb’s business model is resistant to inflationary headwinds. Adyen will profit from the growth of the digital payments market. Palo Alto Networks is a well-balanced play on the growing cybersecurity market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

280K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy