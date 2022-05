SPRING, TX -- On May 18, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Special Operations and Canine Unit responded to a crime tip alert in the 5800 block of Stratton Woods Drive. It was reported a known female, Julicet Diaz-Gonzalez was at the location and had an open Felony Warrant for a Parole Violation. Deputies were met by two males at the front door of the residence who claimed she was not at the location.

