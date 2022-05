OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton University men's golf head coach Judd Cornell has announced the addition of Tristan Nelko to the Bluejay program. Nelko has spent the past four seasons as a member of the University of Nebraska golf team, including the 2018-19 campaign when Cornell was an assistant coach with the Cornhuskers.

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO