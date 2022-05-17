Global Enterprise WLAN Market To Be Driven By Adoption Of New Technology And Growing Reliance On Wifi-Enabled Devices During The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.

