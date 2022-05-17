ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Enterprise WLAN Market To Be Driven By Adoption Of New Technology And Growing Reliance On Wifi-Enabled Devices During The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Enterprise WLAN Market Glass Mat Battery Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise WLAN market, assessing the market based on its segments like product component, size, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends...

freightwaves.com

What price will the supply chain pay for resiliency?

At one time, a factory in Denmark run by pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR: NVO) made half of the world’s supply of insulin. Willy Shih, Robert and Jane Cizik professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, visited the site and was told that Novo kept a five-year supply of the product in the deep freeze. According to Shih, the company had vowed to never run out a product that people’s lives depended upon.
@growwithco

What Is a Market Segment

There are five main approaches to market segmentation. Here’s how to use these approaches to create targeted messaging campaigns for key audiences. Marketers and business leaders are often told to “find your market segment.” A market segment is a group of individuals that shares similar characteristics, separated and brought together from a larger group. Market segmentation is the practice of dividing your overall target market — all your potential customers — into smaller, more approachable groups.
freightwaves.com

Does reacting to real-time supply chain data beat forecasting?

Numerous companies, including CPG companies, at FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain conference last week highlighted the difficulty of accurately forecasting. We heard that sentiment expressed from numerous companies, including transportation companies and intermediaries as well as CPG companies and other shippers. Basically, market forecasts are almost always too reflective of current market conditions without fully incorporating upcoming changes in market conditions. For example, in a tightening freight market, forecasts are rarely bullish enough (from carriers’ perspective) and forecasts are rarely bearish enough (again, from carriers’ perspective) when conditions start to loosen.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.
TechCrunch

Twiga starts commercial farming, looking to guarantee quality, sustain supply

Twiga said it has begun producing horticultural produce like onions, tomatoes and watermelons on its 650-hectare (1,606 acres) land, with an estimated output of 150,000 tons of fresh produce annually. Twiga has so far invested $10 million in the new venture, which will be backed by debt from development finance institutions.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Supply Chain Strategy Collides With Pandemic Reality

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Plans to relocate manufacturing operations to a second or third country could prove costly and complex in face of realities of the pandemic era. Companies are facing a business environment...
INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

Digital Transformation in Banks – Role of Document Automation

Digital transformation has long been in the news for its positive impact on customers and organizations. Digital mature companies can reap the following benefits: +9% more revenue, +26% more profitability, and +12% overall higher market value. Technology as a change agent helps banks re-imagine the entire process, people, and business models. Digital transformation is to streamline the banking infrastructure with the use of technology in order to reduce time-consuming processes and meet the evolving market needs and customer expectations.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How to evolve your DTC startup’s data strategy and identify critical metrics

If you’re the founder of an e-commerce startup, there’s a pretty good chance you’re using a platform like Shopify, BigCommerce or WooCommerce, and one of the dozens of analytics extensions like RetentionX, Sensai metrics or ProfitWell that provide off-the-shelf reporting. At a high level, these tools are...
RETAIL
ZDNet

How to become a cloud engineer

Have you ever wondered who helps create and maintain the cloud technology behind your Google backup data and Dropbox files? Cloud engineers are IT specialists who handle cloud infrastructure. Cloud engineers allow businesses to integrate cloud technology to keep databases secure and accessible. However, Forbes reported in 2020 that a...
AMAZON
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte Deepen Strategic Alliance Into Managed Security Services

The new arrangement will offer threat detection, 5G security and enable the Zero Trust Enterprise for US organizations. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Deloitte today announced the expansion of their existing strategic alliance to offer managed security services to their shared U.S. clients — making Palo Alto Networks industry-leading cybersecurity technology portfolio available in outcome-based, managed offerings from Deloitte.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

TIM's Sparkle, Atos Partner to Cater Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Solutions

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announced a three-year agreement to address the growing demand from clients in European and other adjacent countries for cloud services and solutions. The partnership aims to develop business...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

BT Trials New Hyper-sensitive Quantum Antenna Technology

BT announced a pioneering trial of a new hyper-sensitive quantum antenna technology using excited atomic states that could boost the capability of next generation 5G and IoT networks. Atomic Radio Frequency (RF) receiver technology represents a revolutionary new way of detecting radio waves that could find much weaker signals than...
ENGINEERING

