ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, KY

Greenwood’s Madison Ainsley signs to dance with hometown Hilltoppers

By Mohammad Ahmad
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Gator-turned Hilltopper is returning to her roots. Standout Greenwood cheerleader Madison Ainsley signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to dance for Western Kentucky next...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

New Collegiate basketball coach excited to be back in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Collegiate announced a new boys basketball head coach this month who has ties to Louisville. Mark Lieberman was announced as the Titans' next head coach on May 5. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At first glance, everything appears to be going the Warren East baseball team’s way. “The atmosphere just sticks out. Everyone wants to be here and win. All the team members do. Even if they don’t play, they wanna win,” junior infielder/outfielder Colton Edwards said as his team practiced behind him.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hamilton Announces Return to WKU Hilltopper Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball forward Jairus Hamilton announced his return to WKU for his final year of eligibility after withdrawing from the transfer portal. Hamilton started in 26 contests for the Hilltoppers, averaging 29.9 minutes of action. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Russellville’s Jacklyn Zuege signs with Austin Peay softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Zuege legacy will continue beyond the confines of Russellville. Russellville Panthers softball slugger Jacklyn Zuege has signed her National Letter of Intent to extend her softball career as an Austin Peay Governor. Zuege didn’t join the Panthers until halfway this season after spending the...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Greenwood, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBKO

Epicenter prepping for Preakness Stakes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday will be two weeks since Epicenter, a horse born and bred in Vette city ran in the Kentucky Derby and got runner-up. Fast forward to now and Epicenter is prepping to run in the Preakness Stakes. The Harris family who bred Epicenter spoke...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The U of L baseball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its regular season with a 10-3 triumph over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night. The Cards kick off a monster series with Virginia on Thursday. —Jaire Alexander’s new deal with the Green Bay Packers will make him the highest-paid cornerback...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Cougars hold off Wildcats for 13th District Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the ninth straight district title game between Logan County and Franklin-Simpson, the Cougars held off a late push from the Wildcats to win their first district championship since 2018. Logan County struck first with a 3-0 lead in the third inning, Franklin-Simpson then scored...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Rotary club plans tornado memorial for Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been almost six months since tornadoes tore through parts of western Kentucky. In Dawson Springs, the rotary club recently voted on plans to build a memorial in honor of those lost in the storms. Members of the local rotary club say they wanted...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Wbko#Topperettes
wklw.com

Univ. Of Kentucky Football

* Texas State defensive back Zion Childress has announced he will transfer to Kentucky, choosing the Cats over Washington and TCU. Childress started in eight of 12 games for the Bobcats last fall, finishing third on the team with 74 tackles. The upcoming 2022 season will be Childress’s third season of college football.
LEXINGTON, KY
Card Chronicle

“Louisville Live” isn’t going anywhere

Fairly or unfairly, the Chris Mack era at Louisville is destined to be remembered as one of the least successful stretches in the history of Cardinal basketball. U of L made just one NCAA tournament in four seasons under Mack, and won a grand total of zero games in the Big Dance. A global pandemic and other off-the-court distractions like the Dino Gaudio extortion disaster only added to the unsightliness.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Crumbl Cookies wildly popular in BG shortly after opening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Only a few months following Insomnia Cookie’s wild success in Downtown Bowling Green, now another cookie store is here to stay. After a few weeks of business, Crumbl Cookies looks to be the newest hot spot in town. Some of the customers say they’ve...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action are April Forrester and Brandon Phillips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action are April Forrester, Director of Human Resources at Physicians Rehab Solution, and Brandon Phillips, VP of Business Development at Physicians Rehab Solution. April and Brandon volunteered for a 5th grade JA in a Day at Natcher Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. April and Brandon said, “We had an absolute blast volunteering in the 5th grade classroom. The students were highly engaged with the curriculum and their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit was on full display. We look forward to volunteering again!”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Women in the Arts Exhibit to be on display June 3-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit is scheduled for Friday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex. This exhibit recognizes the work of Kentucky...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | ESPN's Lunardi loves Kentucky, likes Indiana, overlooks Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Confession: I’m a Joe Lunardi fan. I like Lunardi because he loves college basketball as much as I love college basketball. I like Lunardi because he was the first person to popularize NCAA Tournament bracketology, teach a class about the subject in Philadelphia and also write a book about how to forecast the NCAA men’s field.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kenny Payne talks about John Calipari and the UK vs. Louisville rivalry

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to see a familiar face this December when they face off against the Louisville Cardinals with Kenny Payne as their head coach. Payne is a former Cardinal who spent ten seasons with John Calipari in Lexington. Will that relationship and the feelings BBN has for Payne change the tone of the rivalry? Both coaches believe that will be the case, at least for 364 days a year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shelbyville celebrates grand opening of senior living facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trilogy Health Services cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of their newest senior living facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky Tuesday evening according to a press release. Guest speakers included Mayor David Eaton and members of the Chambers of Commerce. Potential clients and families were able...
SHELBYVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy