The mystery of what the heart wants, and what it might get in return, is the theme of this humane, sympathetic movie from Mia Hansen-Løve. For all its tendency to soap opera, it has a lovely happy-sad sweetness. The setting is the briskly and urbanely photographed Paris that Hansen-Løve showed us in her second film, Father of My Children from 2009. Just as in that movie, she shows us familiar tourist landmarks without them seeming cliched. And of course, fathers again loom very large.

MOVIES ・ 45 MINUTES AGO