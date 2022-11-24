Detroit Lions schedule: Week 13 brings the Jaguars

The Lions have provided Goff with the necessary weapons to turn around his career. That included signing Chark from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The LSU product recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards in 2019-20 before missing all but four games to injury last season.
We also love the selection of Williams in a trade up to the 12th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. They’ll team up with St. Brown to form a potent trio. With Swift and Hockenson doing their thing, the Lions should improve big time on offense.
Even after selecting EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, the Lions defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Expect a ton of high-scoring games with Detroit being more competitive than in the past.
Detroit Lions schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Detroit Lions lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35
Detroit Lions schedule prediction: 6-11, 3rd place in the NFC North
As we noted above, the Lions will be more competitive than last season. Dan Campbell appears to be on the right path with this team. Even then, Detroit is at least a season away from playoff contention.
Kirk Herbstreit is impressed with what he saw out of Columbus Saturday. ESPN’s college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback congratulated No. 3 Michigan on the huge 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Ohio Stadium. Herbstreit went on to compliment Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his ability to get his players to focus on The Game with a chance to go to the B1G title game next Saturday.
There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
The NFL world has hated the Kansas City Chiefs coming into this year. I think we can all pretty much remember at the beginning of the year, most national media members had the Chiefs on the outside looking in, in terms of playoffs. This was the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos’...
Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
FOX Sports game analyst Joel Klatt managed to draw some ire from Michigan fans in the final minute of the first half of "The Game" today. Klatt was critical of Michigan's clock management, among other things, late in the second quarter. Some Wolverines supporters took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the commentator.
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
