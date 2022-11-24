Detroit Lions schedule: Week 13 brings the Jaguars

Detroit Lions schedule

Week 13 — Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 31, Jaguars 27

Detroit Lions schedule roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Lions keeping and starting these key players:

The Lions have provided Goff with the necessary weapons to turn around his career. That included signing Chark from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The LSU product recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards in 2019-20 before missing all but four games to injury last season.

We also love the selection of Williams in a trade up to the 12th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. They’ll team up with St. Brown to form a potent trio. With Swift and Hockenson doing their thing, the Lions should improve big time on offense.

Even after selecting EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, the Lions defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Expect a ton of high-scoring games with Detroit being more competitive than in the past.

Detroit Lions schedule: Season results

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Detroit Lions lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 11 Eagles 38, Lions 35 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — Detroit Lions outlast Washington Commanders in a 37-26 win

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Lions 37, Commanders 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings outlast the Detroit Lions 28-24

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 Vikings 28, Lions 24 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks 48-45

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Seahawks 48, Lions 45 1:00 PM FOX

Week 5 — Detroit Lions smashed by New England Patriots, 29-0

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 Patriots 29, Lions 0 1:00 PM FOX

Week 7 — Detroit Lions lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Cowboys 24, Lions 6 1:00 PM CBS

Week 8 — Detroit Lions let another one slip against Miami

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Dolphins 31, Lions 27 1:00 PM CBS

Week 9 — Detroit Lions stun the Green Bay Packers, 15-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Lions 15, Packers 9 1:00 PM FOX

Packers at Lions point spread: Lions +3.5

Lions +3.5 Prediction: Packers 35, Lions 24

Week 10 — Detroit Lions defeat Chicago Bears, 31-30

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Lions 31, Bears 30 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bears 27, Lions 23

Week 11 — Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants, 31-18

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 27, Giants 17

Week 12– Detroit Lions lose to Buffalo Bills, 28-25

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 24 Bills 28, Lions 25 12:30 PM FOX

Point spread: Bills -10.0

Bills -10.0 Prediction: Bills 35, Lions 17

2022 Detroit Lions schedule

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 — Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 28, Vikings 24

Week 15 — @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Jets 24, Lions 20

Week 16 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 20, Panthers 17

Week 17 — Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 31, Bears 17

Wee 18 — @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Packers TBD TBD

Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 17

Detroit Lions schedule prediction: 6-11, 3rd place in the NFC North

As we noted above, the Lions will be more competitive than last season. Dan Campbell appears to be on the right path with this team. Even then, Detroit is at least a season away from playoff contention.

