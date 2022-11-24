ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions schedule: Week 13 brings the Jaguars

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LA1A_0fgajEhX00

Detroit Lions schedule

Week 13 — Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 31, Jaguars 27

Detroit Lions schedule roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Lions keeping and starting these key players:

The Lions have provided Goff with the necessary weapons to turn around his career. That included signing Chark from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The LSU product recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards in 2019-20 before missing all but four games to injury last season.

Also Read:

Detroit Lions reportedly asked Los Angeles Rams about receiving Aaron Donald in the 2021 Matthew Stafford trade

We also love the selection of Williams in a trade up to the 12th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. They’ll team up with St. Brown to form a potent trio. With Swift and Hockenson doing their thing, the Lions should improve big time on offense.

Even after selecting EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, the Lions defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Expect a ton of high-scoring games with Detroit being more competitive than in the past.

Detroit Lions schedule: Season results

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Detroit Lions lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 11 Eagles 38, Lions 35 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — Detroit Lions outlast Washington Commanders in a 37-26 win

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Lions 37, Commanders 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings outlast the Detroit Lions 28-24

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Vikings 28, Lions 24 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks 48-45

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Seahawks 48, Lions 45 1:00 PM FOX

Week 5 — Detroit Lions smashed by New England Patriots, 29-0

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 Patriots 29, Lions 0 1:00 PM FOX

Week 7 — Detroit Lions lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Cowboys 24, Lions 6 1:00 PM CBS

Week 8 — Detroit Lions let another one slip against Miami

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 Dolphins 31, Lions 27 1:00 PM CBS

Week 9 — Detroit Lions stun the Green Bay Packers, 15-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Lions 15, Packers 9 1:00 PM FOX
  • Packers at Lions point spread: Lions +3.5
  • Prediction: Packers 35, Lions 24

Week 10 — Detroit Lions defeat Chicago Bears, 31-30

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Lions 31, Bears 30 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bears 27, Lions 23

Week 11 — Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants, 31-18

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 27, Giants 17

Week 12– Detroit Lions lose to Buffalo Bills, 28-25

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Nov. 24 Bills 28, Lions 25 12:30 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Bills -10.0
  • Prediction: Bills 35, Lions 17

2022 Detroit Lions schedule

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 14 — Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 28, Vikings 24

Week 15 — @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Jets 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Jets 24, Lions 20

Related: Check in on the NFL Rookie of the Year race

Week 16 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 20, Panthers 17

Week 17 — Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 31, Bears 17

Wee 18 — @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Packers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 17

Detroit Lions schedule prediction: 6-11, 3rd place in the NFC North

As we noted above, the Lions will be more competitive than last season. Dan Campbell appears to be on the right path with this team. Even then, Detroit is at least a season away from playoff contention.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Michigan's dominant win over Ohio State in The Game

Kirk Herbstreit is impressed with what he saw out of Columbus Saturday. ESPN’s college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback congratulated No. 3 Michigan on the huge 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Ohio Stadium. Herbstreit went on to compliment Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his ability to get his players to focus on The Game with a chance to go to the B1G title game next Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Charles Woodson proudly reps Michigan after latest win during NFL coverage for FOX

Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Happy With Joel Klatt Today

FOX Sports game analyst Joel Klatt managed to draw some ire from Michigan fans in the final minute of the first half of "The Game" today. Klatt was critical of Michigan's clock management, among other things, late in the second quarter. Some Wolverines supporters took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the commentator.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

87K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy