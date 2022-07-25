Detroit Lions schedule: Preseason slates gets going against Falcons

Detroit Lions schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, Aug. 12 Falcons 6:00 PM NFL Network

Detroit Lions schedule roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Lions keeping and starting these key players:

The Lions have provided Goff with the necessary weapons to turn around his career. That included signing Chark from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The LSU product recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards in 2019-20 before missing all but four games to injury last season.

We also love the selection of Williams in a trade up to the 12th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. They’ll team up with St. Brown to form a potent trio. With Swift and Hockenson doing their thing, the Lions should improve big time on offense.

Even after selecting EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, the Lion’s defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Expect a ton of high-scoring games with Detroit being more competitive than in the past.

Detroit Lions schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 — @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Colts 1:00 PM TBD

Week 3 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Aug. 28 @ Steelers 4:30 PM CBS

2022 Detroit Lions schedule

Week 1 — Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 11 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 27, Lions 17

Week 2 — Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 31, Commanders 27

Week 3 — @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Vikings 27, Lions 20

Week 4 — Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 28, Seahawks 24

Week 5 — @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Patriots 24, Lions 17

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Cowboys 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Lions 24

Week 8 — Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Lions 20

Week 9 — Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Packers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 35, Lions 24

Week 10 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bears 27, Lions 23

Week 11 — @ New York Giants

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 27, Giants 17

Week 12– Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 24 Bills 12:30 PM FOX

Prediction: Bills 35, Lions 17

Week 13 — Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 31, Jaguars 27

Week 14 — Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 28, Vikings 24

Week 15 — @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Jets 24, Lions 20

Week 16 — @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Panthers 23, Lions 17

Week 17 — Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 31, Bears 17

Wee 18 — @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Packers TBD TBD

Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 17

Detroit Lions schedule prediction: 6-11, 3rd place in the NFC North

As we noted above, the Lions will be more competitive than last season. Dan Campbell appears to be on the right path with this team. Even then, Detroit is at least a season away from playoff contention.

