Detroit Lions schedule: Preseason slates gets going against Falcons

The Lions have provided Goff with the necessary weapons to turn around his career. That included signing Chark from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The LSU product recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards in 2019-20 before missing all but four games to injury last season.
We also love the selection of Williams in a trade up to the 12th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. They’ll team up with St. Brown to form a potent trio. With Swift and Hockenson doing their thing, the Lions should improve big time on offense.
Even after selecting EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, the Lion’s defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Expect a ton of high-scoring games with Detroit being more competitive than in the past.
Detroit Lions schedule prediction: 6-11, 3rd place in the NFC North
As we noted above, the Lions will be more competitive than last season. Dan Campbell appears to be on the right path with this team. Even then, Detroit is at least a season away from playoff contention.
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt finds the uncertainty around quarterback Deshaun Watson’s playing status to be trying for the organization, specifically the coaching staff, who is having to adjust on the fly. In comments made to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hunt addressed Watson’s legal situation, stating: "…It’s definitely...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the news throughout the offseason as the fomer NFL MVP remains in a contract stalemate with his team. Jackson is technically slated to hit free agency following the 2022 season and has not necessarily been willing to engage the Ravens’ in substantive contract talks. He’s seemingly betting on himself this coming season in hopes of cashing in big time next spring.
Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
The legendary Kick Six Game at Auburn was one of the most shocking moments in college football history, a point of pride for Auburn, and of humiliation for Alabama. And it was around that time that Nick Saban thought of stepping away. That's according to a book about the Alabama...
The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
After a year away from the NFC South, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants back in the division. But instead of returning to the Falcons, his home from 2011-20, he is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN was the first to report the news.
The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints veterans Mark Ingram II and Andy Dalton have completed a jersey swap that can only be described as a win-win. Dalton, who signed with the Saints this offseason, will get the No. 14 that he has worn throughout his career as a quarterback with TCU, the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of moves on Tuesday to solidify their depth at running back behind star Najee Harris. The team has signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal, who played for the Tennessee Titans the last two seasons. To make room for him, they also released RB Trey Edmunds. We have signed […]
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally heading to training camp. Players are set to arrive today and practice begins tomorrow. So, like the rest of the NFL world, it's time to breakdown some bold predictions. While many believe Mason Rudolph is the Steelers' best option to backup assumed starter Mitch Trubisky,...
Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain suffered a seizure on Sunday that will prevent the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator from attending the Mid American Conference Media Days this week. McElwain reported that he is currently fine but staying in the hospital to undergo testing and therefore is unable to attend...
During his rookie season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was dogged by rumors of issues with arm fatigue. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan says there is nothing to the talk about his starting QB’s arm endurance. Last season, a narrative began to form around the man the 49ers...
Scales, 26, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana back in May of 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Scales had brief stints with the Colts, Steelers and Buccaneers before signing
The Detroit Tigers were projected to have a decent 2022 season. Some people even believed they could make the playoffs after signing Javier Baez. But as of this story’s publication, Detroit sits in last place in the AL Central. So it isn’t surprising to see them preparing to sell. However, a recent story from the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal adds a whole new narrative to their MLB trade deadline plans.
