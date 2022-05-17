ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable housing opportunities for north Louisiana

By Alexandra Meachum
Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s an initiative to bring affordable housing to north Louisiana. The Louisiana Housing Corporation will provide $15 million in low-income housing tax credits to create affordable...

IN THIS ARTICLE
