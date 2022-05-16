ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Schools: Zero Tax Increase, Board Incumbents on the Ballot

By Pam Robinson
 4 days ago
The Huntington school district is seeking approval of a budget with a zero-increase in the tax levy in voting Tuesday, as well as approval of two capital reserve fund propositions, neither of which affect this year’s taxes.

The proposed budget totals $142,968,343, an increase of 2.62 percent over the current year’s spending plan. If the budget passes, the levy will not increase from the current year’s $112,718,438.

Voters will also be asked to approve two incumbents, William Dwyer and Michele Kustera, for re-election.

Some of the highlights of the budget that the district lists are:

• Responds to student needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Accounts for aid stemming from federal stimulus funding packages.

• Upgrades and enhances district infrastructure and facilities.

• Staffing additions include an innovation lab teacher at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School; a new high school art teacher along with a new secondary business teacher and computer science/technology teacher; a new elementary teacher, district-wide ENL teacher, elementary RtI math teacher and secondary special education teacher.

• Funds new classroom furniture and new vehicles for the buildings and grounds department.

• Allocates $625,000 for a solar project at Jefferson Primary School.

• Provides for standards based curriculum and resource updates.

• Supports new computer science curriculum components and courses.

• Funds a new video broadcasting program and facility at the high school.

• Contains monies for a new junior Virtual Enterprise program at Finley Middle School.

• Provides funding for the installation of air conditioning/climate control units in district classrooms.

• Provides for the continued expansion and replacement of instructional technologies.

• Funds 70 interscholastic athletic teams for students in grades 7-12 and provides for enhanced elementary grade level intramurals.

Voting will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Huntington High School.

