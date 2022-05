Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have one of the best all-around teams in the NBA. Their starting lineup alone has four different players who have been All-Stars. Andrew Wiggins was the latest player from the Warriors to become an All-Star this year. Wiggins has become a very solid player for the Warriors on both ends of the court. But Stephen Curry and the Warriors want to see more from Wiggins.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO