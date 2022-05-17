ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unemployment in Scotland falls to record low

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnemployment in Scotland dropped to a record low in the last quarter, according to the latest figures. Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed the unemployment rate for people aged over 16 between January and March was 3.2%, down 0.9% on the previous quarter. The employment rate for those...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Why does the UK have the highest inflation in the G7?

Britain’s inflation rate has soared to the highest level since the early 1980s. After a record increase in gas and electricity bills in April, inflation is the highest in the G7. Having reached 9% last month, it is above the 8.3% rate in the US and Germany’s 7.4%. Japan, an economy characterised by low inflation for decades thanks to an ageing population, has the lowest rate at 1.2%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pound falls as UK inflation hits 40 year high

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed British inflation rising to 9%, the highest level in 40 years. At 0846 GMT, sterling was down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar at $1.23820 . The drop reverses most of the gains made on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK house prices: Will rising interest rates cause a property market crash?

Interest rates are on the rise with further increases expected over the coming months as the Bank of England seeks to contain inflation – which is on course to pass 10 per cent this year.That figure – the highest since 1982 – is rightly a cause for concern, but in the housing market, 10 per cent price inflation has been allowed to persist for long periods. The latest official figures released on Wednesday show that property prices in England jumped 9.9 per cent in the year to March, taking the average sold price to £297,524.Ultra-low interest rates have...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years

May 18 (UPI) -- Like the United States, Britain is dealing with its highest Inflation in about 40 years -- due largely to rising energy prices that are being disrupted by Russia's war in Ukraine. The Office for National Statistics said in a report Wednesday that prices rose by 9%...
BUSINESS
Person
Richard Lochhead
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

French Unemployment Slips to 14-Year Low in First Quarter

PARIS (Reuters) - Unemployment in France dipped slightly in the first quarter to the lowest rate in 14 years, official data showed on Tuesday, giving President Emmanuel Macron a boost ahead of legislative elections. The unemployment rate slipped to 7.3% from 7.4% in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics...
ECONOMY
BBC

Energy bills set to rise again in October, regulator warns

Householders should expect a further rise in energy bills in England, Wales and Scotland in October, the boss of energy regulator Ofgem has said. Jonathan Brearley said prices in the wholesale energy market remained "highly volatile". Not being able to afford energy bills was a matter of life and death...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inflation: UK government could do more to tackle issue, says market analyst

Inflation in the UK has jumped to 9 per cent in the 12 months to April, a 40-year high.The surge, up 7 per cent since March, is mostly a result of higher energy bills, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday (18 May).Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, believes the government could be doing “a lot more” to help Britons facing the cost of living crisis.While suggesting much called for windfall taxes are “counterproductive”, Mr Hewson thinks there are other ways to ease the pinch for the public.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inflation hits 40-year high as energy bills soarWatch live as Biden speaks about his plan to fight inflationStarmer accuses Rees-Mogg of acting like ‘overgrown prefect’ with civil servants
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living: Inflation hits NI consumer confidence

Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland fell sharply in the first quarter of 2022 as inflation hit household finances, a Danske Bank survey has suggested. The latest survey was carried out in the second half of March with 1,003 people. More than 40% of people expected their financial position to worsen...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The graphs that show how dire the inflation crisis is

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has announced that inflation hit 9.1 per cent in the year to April – the highest rate in 40 years.The Bank of England (BoE) has the mandate to keep Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation below 2 per cent. But governor Andrew Bailey said the bank is “helpless” in the face of global issues exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, including runaway energy costs and higher food prices.The consumer crisis has also been made worse by inconsistent wage growth that has failed to keep up with rising costs of living. Mr Bailey’s warning of rising unemployment...
BUSINESS

