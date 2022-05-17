Unemployment in Scotland falls to record low

Inflation in the UK has jumped to 9 per cent in the 12 months to April, a 40-year high.The surge, up 7 per cent since March, is mostly a result of higher energy bills, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday (18 May).Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, believes the government could be doing “a lot more” to help Britons facing the cost of living crisis.While suggesting much called for windfall taxes are “counterproductive”, Mr Hewson thinks there are other ways to ease the pinch for the public.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inflation hits 40-year high as energy bills soarWatch live as Biden speaks about his plan to fight inflationStarmer accuses Rees-Mogg of acting like ‘overgrown prefect’ with civil servants

