Saint James School is proud to announce that a number of its art students placed well in the Draw Montgomery Art Competition. The Draw Montgomery Art Competition, sponsored by the Montgomery Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, is a juried art exhibition for students 7-9 and 10-12 in South Central and Southeast Alabama. The environments of the River Region including South Central and Southeast Alabama should be the focus of the subject matter for entries (architecture, interiors, structures, landscapes, etc.). This year there were a total of 139 pieces submitted for judging. The artwork will be exhibited at the Anita P. Folmar Youth Art Gallery of Montgomery at the Armory Learning Arts Center through the month of May.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO