The Lady Panthers dropped one on the road with a loss to the Lady Red Devils 10-7. The Lady Panthers couldn’t overcome their errors to take the lead, inspite a late rally in the seventh inning. Paige Personett kept a hot bat going 3-4 with three singles. Alicia Knapp had a good game defensively and collecting a double at the plate. The Lady Panthers are on the road to New Castle Friday for the regular season finale.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO