Grad Transfers: Teddy Dolan Decides on Maryland

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that have opened in Montgomery County in 2022:. &pizza is now open in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center at 570 N Frederick Ave, next to Quickway Japanese Hibachi & Chipotle. &pizza is known for its unique, oblong-shaped pizzas which are made with high-quality ingredients and bake in under 2 minutes. &pizza was founded by Michael Lastoria and Steve Salis (Ted’s Bulletin, Federalist Pig, and Ensemble) in 2012 with their first location on H Street in D.C. The growing company now has over 60 locations including MoCo locations in Bethesda, Gaithersburg (Crown), Germantown, Pike & Rose, and Silver Spring. The pizza chain will also be opening a location in the Fair Hill shopping center in Olney later this year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO