College Park, MD

Grad Transfers: Teddy Dolan Decides on Maryland

By Tanner Demling
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo Courtesy of Binghamton Athletics) Binghamton goalie Teddy Dolan will be heading to College Park to play for John Tillman and the Maryland Terrapins as a grad transfer next season. He confirmed his decision to Lacrosse Bucket on Monday night. Dolan is the second grad transfer set to join...

