San Angelo, TX

Listeners Tell us The Best Places to Grab A Burger In San Angelo

By Joseph Browning
 3 days ago
We asked our listeners on social media a simple question. "Where is your favorite spot in San Angelo to grab a burger? We received a large number of responses. Here are the top mentioned burger spots in San Angelo as recommended by you. Whiskey RIver Saloon 125 E Concho...

KLST/KSAN

Modern fusion meets West Texas at Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The historic downtown area of San Angelo is thriving with new businesses. A restaurant is now open for business and has a big city feel. We try to give it a big city feel,” said Ronnie Cajas, co-owner and executive chef of Urban Salt. “I wanted it to be bright and colorful […]
It’s the Newest Wedding Trend But Is San Angelo Ready?

Wedding traditions are always changing. The traditional wedding almost always included a bride in a white dress. A traditional white wedding dress is most commonly associated with goodness, virginity, innocence, purity and wealth. The white wedding dress tradition was started during Queen Victoria's wedding to Prince Albert all the way back in 1840.
Mix 97.9 FM

A Fire Near Aaron Watson’s Ranch Evacuates His Little Town

Yesterday on social media Aaron Watson informed fans that the Mesquite Heat Fire is getting a little too close to home. Aaron shared a video yesterday day with the caption " Fire is near my ranch... they just evacuated our little town. Please pray for our firefighters and everyone in harm's way. Lord gives us some rain."
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Shelter Reaches Dangerous Capacity

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is in desperate need of help as it has reached near maximum capacity.  According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Department, as of May 16, 2022, San Angelo Animal Services is experiencing a space crisis, with 304 dogs on the premises. This has raised the level from high capacity to critical capacity. This means that the shelter is dangerously full.
Josh Grider Brings His Texas/Red Dirt To The House of FiFi DuBois

The House of FiFi DuBois in Historic Downtown San Angelo continues to bring you awesome live music and Josh Grider plays their stage this Saturday, May 21st!!. Josh Grider is actually from Las Cruces, New Mexico but here is how he tells it in his music...“New Mexico raised me, Texas made me, Tennessee and me never could quite figure it out / I'm a long way from Las Cruces and I've come too far to turn back now.”
98.7 Kiss FM

10 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on A Hot San Angelo Day

Temperatures have been hot. Fortunately, the forecast is calling for cooler weather this weekend. I will believe it when, and if, it happens. Either way, there are months of hot summer days ahead here in San Angelo. Common sense tells us that we should be very careful what we leave in our vehicle on a hot summer day. Here are some things you should never forget.
koxe.com

Joan Bond, 89, of San Angelo

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Find a Ton of That Green Leafy Substance Hidden in Foam Pool Toys

DETROIT — Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted more than a ton of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit, May 11. An x-ray scan of an inbound tractor trailer and subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team revealed 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed within boxes manifested as foam pool toys.
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is it Time To Buy An Electric Vehicle In San Angelo?

Gasoline is already over $6 a gallon in California. Experts are predicting those prices nationwide by the Fall. It might go even higher if there's a hurricane in the Gulf that has a long term impact on refining capacity in that high density petroleum region. These prices are an emergency for more and more American households.
San Angelo LIVE!

VFD & Forest Service Crews Battling 'Mesquite Heat' Wildfire Near Abilene

SAN ANGELO – Volunteer Firefighting crews are battling wildfires across West Central Texas Wednesday as extremely hot and dry conditions continue to blast the area.  The Texas Forest Service is reporting crews have been working on the View fire since Tuesday afternoon.  That wildfire dubbed 'Mesquite Heat' is located near the community of View south of Abilene north of Lake Abilene between U.S. Highway 277 and U.S. Highway 83.   The Forest Service says the Mesquite Heat fire is 10% contained and has burned over 1,500 acres as of Wednesday morning.  There were evacuations ordered by Taylor…
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: SAPD's Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza

The San Angelo Public Information Officer or, PIO, Richard Espinoza sits down with the LIVE! crew to discuss the San Angelo Police Department with San Angelo LIVE!'s Yantis Green. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has...
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

