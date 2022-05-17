Eagle FC 47 Full Card Announced As Junior dos Santos Headlines Against Yorgan De Castro
By Abhinav Kini
3 days ago
The full Eagle FC 47 card has been finalized. Following Eagle FC 46, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion returns to action Friday night at the FLX Arena in Miami for Eagle FC 47. The headliner is a heavyweight bout between former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and Yorgan De...
We have finally heard from the man who was shot by Cain Velasquez. Back in February, Paul Bender took a bullet to the arm when driving around accused pedophile Harry Goularte Jr. Goularte was suspected of molesting Velasquez’s child, which resulted in the former UFC champion taking violent measures and ultimately his arrest.
Holly Holm looks to take a step closer to regaining the UFC women’s bantamweight title this Saturday, as she takes on contender Ketlen Vieira in a Fight Night main event.Holm (14-5) has been out of the Octagon for more than 18 months since beating Raquel Pennington, while Vieira has lost two of her last four bouts but was on a 10-fight win streak prior to that run. The Brazilian (12-2) also beat former champion Miesha Tate in November in her most recent outing.Holm famously claimed bantamweight gold in the UFC by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a head kick in...
Conor McGregor has once again shown off his incredible physique while also teasing an imminent return announcement. The social media presence of Conor McGregor never fails to make headlines given his status as the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He knows that he has everyone pondering over his next move and even though some believe he shouldn’t be anywhere near a title shot, there’s a decent chance he’ll get one at either welterweight or lightweight.
Former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier is surprised that Dustin Poirier is agreeing to fight Colby Covington. Following his victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington called out Poirier. The two have a history as former training partners and friends, but it would be hard to tell. During his callout, ‘Chaos’ took aim at Poirier’s wife and child.
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev believes that he would beat Charles Oliveira on the ground. The two 155-pounders have been in discussions for a fight for a while now. The Brazilian has noted that he plans to possibly fight Makhachev later this year. However, that’s only if he’s able to defeat Beneil Dariush first.
Sean O’Malley has weighed in on the upcoming Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway trilogy fight. Alex Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) and Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) have already met in the Octagon twice. It was to be ‘The Great’ who won both fights. At UFC 245 in December of...
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week. The year has already seen major moments like...
Conor McGregor still had a very profitable year, but he’s no longer the highest-paid athlete in sports. That’s according to Forbes, who revealed the top 50 highest-paid athletes’ list for 2022 on Wednesday, with soccer star Lionel Messi at the top after he reportedly earned $130 million through a lucrative contract while playing for Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona along with a multitude of endorsement deals.
Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub isn’t happy with Cain Velasquez’s judge on his attempted murder trial. Earlier this year, Velasquez was booked on an attempted murder charge after shooting at a car in traffic. Over the following weeks, details emerged as to why the normally quiet former champion took action. Velasquez was reportedly shooting at Harry Goularte Jr., who is accused of molesting one of his family members over 100 times. Instead of hitting him, he struck the man’s stepfather.
UFC continues to deliver on its promise of action fights. The promotion has rolled through the early part of 2022 with four PPVs already in the books. Interestingly, only one title has changed hands in that time with Deiveson Figueiredo topping Brandon Moreno in their trilogy to regain the championship.
Officially, Lightweight is without a champion at the minute due to Charles Oliveira’s half-pound weight miss, which may or may not be BS depending upon who you ask. Despite the technicality, a wide portion of the fan base still considers “Do Bronx” the Lightweight king given his recent finishes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler, as well as his current 12-fight win streak.
If we had a bingo card for 2022, Tony Ferguson challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov to a season of The Ultimate Fighter would not be on the card. Would we watch it, though? Hell yes. Tony’s challenge. On Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Ferguson issued a challenge to his longtime...
Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has given his thoughts on his UFC release. ‘Cigano’ was released from the promotion in March 2021. The parting of ways wasn’t shocking, as he’d lost four straight fights. Dos Santos was brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Ciryl Gane in his final bouts.
Tony Ferguson has reacted to Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier “bagging” on him during their UFC commentaries. Apparently Ferguson is not impressed with either commentator. Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) recently competed against Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) on May 7th at UFC 274 . ‘El Cucuy’ was brutally knocked out by a front kick from Chandler in the second round. It was to be Ferguson’s fourth straight defeat.
UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosts a clash of Bantamweight contenders this Saturday (May 21, 2022) when Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira get five rounds to settle their differences in UFC Vegas 55’s main event. ESPN+ viewers will also get to see potential bangers pitting Michel Pereira and Chidi Njokuani against Santiago Ponzinibbio and Dusko Todorovic, respectively, as well as the latest from Jun Yong Park opposite Eryk Anders.
A top contender women's bantamweight bout takes center stage this weekend in the UFC Octagon. Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm will look to leap back into title contention when she faces rising contender Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 55. Odds for the fight have...
– Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda shared a photo and video of her training at the WWE Performance Center this week. In her Twitter post at the Performance Center yesterday, she wrote in the caption, “Remember the name.”. As previously reported, Loureda was in attendance at WrestleMania 38 last...
Tonight's NXT Main Event was between Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar in a battle to see who really is the Don of NXT. They immediately Locked up and D'Angelo got the first hit in, pushing Escobar against the ropes and getting a punch to the face in. They would lock up again and look fo opportunties until Escobar did a little taunting. Escobar got a wrist lock on D'Angelo but then was knocked down by the mob boss, who also threw in a few punches for good measure. D'Angelo ended up in the corner but he countered and pulled Escobar's hair and neck against the ropes, and then an elbow followed on Escobar's back, with D'Angelo capping it off with a Neckbreaker.
Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev deserves to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, and if it has to happen in Brazil, that’s fine with them. “When we see how much is going with Charles Oliveira, I don’t think he can do anything with Islam on the ground, and of course Islam is very good in stand up, too,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “Last couple years, people don’t even touch him. All these guys, they’re good strikers and they don’t even touch him. Islam dominated all of them and the last 11 months, Islam finished four opponents. Finished all of them. This is going to be fair if he fights with Charles for vacant title, because now there’s no champion in the lightweight division. Of course, Charles deserves this, but there is no champion.
Laura Sanko continues to train in MMA even today. While the 39-year-old is a successful interviewer, commentator and analyst for the UFC, she was also a former pro MMA fighter. She went 4-1 in her amateur career before competing just once professionally when she submitted Cassie Robb with a rear...
